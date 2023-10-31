New book from 24 Black authors to revolutionize financial literacy and empower families and small business owners - Black Enterprise

nationwide – A groundbreaking literary collaboration led by Dr. Constance Craig-Mason, MRFC® is changing the financial landscape for BIPOC families and small business owners across the country. Money Talk$: Uncut conversations with financial experts on how to grow, leverage and protect your assets is a remarkable new book written by 24 accomplished black financial thinkers, bolstered by the diversity of voices and perspectives in the field of financial education.

This diversity reflects the prosperity of the black community and its resilience in the face of economic challenges. This collective effort aims to ignite financial knowledge, empowerment, and spark lasting change within communities that have been historically disadvantaged.

The introduction is written by Dr. Les Brown, one of the world’s renowned motivational speakers who has been voted one of the top five outstanding speakers worldwide by Toastmasters International. He commented, “It is important to change the way we view money, wealth and assets for real financial success. And that’s exactly what visionary Dr. Constance Craig-Mason and co-authors achieve with this book. I recommend you read the insights it contains and get a copy for a loved one.”

An excerpt from Rahkeem Sabri, CFEI®, RFC®, co-author and winner of The Plutus Foundation’s “People’s Choice Award” in the “Written Content” category for his Substack newsletter, “Overcoming Financial Trauma”: “Financial Issues for Black Americans The trauma is deeply rooted in the historical context of systemic racism, which began with the atrocities of slavery and continues to the persistent inequities that exist today. This aspect of financial trauma is coupled with a larger generational trauma that has damaged the lives of Black individuals and communities. These experiences have led to a deep distrust of financial institutions and systems, as they have historically maintained and reinforced racial inequities.

Major topics covered Money Talk$: Uncut conversations with financial experts on how to grow, leverage and protect your assets include:

• Behavioral finance and overcoming financial shock

• Budgeting and Savings Strategies

• Leveraging creation to create options and assets

• Fundamentals of investing for the future

• Building generational wealth and legacy

• Entrepreneurship and small business success

This book is the third volume money talk$ The book series, launched by 35 Black, married, entrepreneurial couples during the pandemic in February 2021 and February 2022 respectively, shares how they (the pandemic) dealt with love, money, and entrepreneurship! Both volumes launched at a free, multi-day, international virtual conference called the Let’s Keep It Real Conference, earning Amazon Best Sellers credentials. In June 2022, vip global magazinePublished a special edition magazine covering all 35 money talk$ Co-author!

Financial literacy is the cornerstone of financial well-being, and this book is designed to break down complex financial concepts into digestible, actionable insights. Money Talk$ Volume III This is not just another finance book; It is a catalyst of change. This is a call to action for families and small business owners to take control of their financial future.

One of the book’s primary purposes is to help readers establish a $1,000 emergency savings fund, a goal that often eludes many households. According to Bankrate data from 2023, a shocking 57 percent of adult Americans are unprepared for financial emergencies, leaving them vulnerable to unexpected crises. Money Talk$ Volume III Provides practical, step-by-step guidance on how individuals and families can achieve this important financial milestone.

Dr. Craig-Mason, in partnership with Advantage Publishing, created the “Money Talk$ Emergency Savings Challenge and Tool Kit” to include this. Money Talk$ Volume III The hardcover book and a custom Paycheck Power Booster® calculator are used to help you “find the money you need” to save your first $1,000.

To celebrate the launch of the Money Talk$ Emergency Savings Challenge and Tool Kit, a week-long virtual media takeover began on October 23, including not only social media posts, email blasts, live interviews, magazine features, press releases, and more. Were included. Co-authors, but also 60+ strategic partners globally! International partners have joined forces in Australia, London, Canada, Rwanda, Liberia, Nigeria and Ghana to make this movement a global success!

During the media acquisition, readers and supporters will have the opportunity to connect with co-authors, participate in discussions, and gain additional information about the financial milestone.

Welfare through special Facebook group.

Money Talk$ Volume III Available on Amazon and BarnesandNoble.com. Be part of the movement to increase financial literacy, improve financial well-being, and beat the bankrate statistics! Join us in empowering families and small business owners to realize their financial dreams.

Also, be sure to visit the official Money Talks Challenge website, MoneyTalksChallenge.com

For media inquiries, co-author interviews, or to bulk order copies of the book, please contact Dr. Constance Craig-Mason, MRFC® at [email protected] or 717-527-3057.

