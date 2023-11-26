New blockchain games to look forward to in December

As we enter the holiday season, gamers may be a little disappointed by December’s relatively sparse release calendar. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t any exciting games on the horizon. In addition to Ubisoft’s highly anticipated “Avatar” game, there are a few blockchain games set to launch this month, including Symbiogenesis from Square Enix, the renowned creator of the Final Fantasy series.

One of the highlights is Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, which will be released for Nintendo Switch on December 1st. It’s been twelve years since the Dragon Quest Monsters games came to America, but this latest entry brings the beloved spinoff series into the modern age. Combining classic fantasy role-playing with the addictive monster-fighting elements of Pokémon, Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince will definitely appeal to RPG fans.

Another game worth watching is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which is scheduled to release on December 7th. Following the success of the “Avatar” film franchise, Ubisoft has created a visually stunning open-world game set on the planet Pandora. Players will have the freedom to explore vast landscapes, engage in exciting battles, and soar through the skies. Available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora promises to be a remarkable journey.

Additionally, the growing interest in blockchain technology has led to the rise of blockchain games. Square Enix, known for its iconic RPGs, is stepping into this arena with Symbiogenesis, a story-driven PC game set to launch in December. This innovative game utilizes Ethereum NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and offers players a unique opportunity to engage with blockchain technology within the gaming sector. With only 500 Ethereum NFTs available, Symbiogenesis presents an interesting experiment from an industry giant.

Not to be overlooked, Shrapnel is another exciting blockchain game that is scheduled to launch in December. Described as an engaging first-person shooter with stunning graphics, Shrapnel aims to combine high-octane competitive gameplay with the ability for user ownership of in-game items. Developer Neon previously provided a glimpse of the game in March and is now offering early access to players who purchase a key.

December may not boast as many blockbuster titles as previous months, but with the arrival of these unique and innovative blockchain games, there will still be plenty of experiences to look forward to as the year comes to a close.

Source:

– Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince: [Add Source]

– “Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora” official website: [Add Source]

– Symbiogenesis Preview: [Add Source]

– Shrapnel quick access: [Add Source]

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Blockchain Gaming?

Blockchain gaming refers to the integration of blockchain technology into video games, enabling new features such as virtual ownership of in-game assets, decentralized marketplaces, and potential scarcity.

2. What are NFTs?

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are unique digital assets that are stored on the blockchain. Unlike cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum, which are fungible, NFTs represent one-of-a-kind items or collectibles with individual properties and values.

3. How do blockchain games use NFTs?

Blockchain games use NFTs to allow players to own, trade, and sell in-game items or assets on the blockchain. This gives players true ownership and the ability to monetize their virtual assets.

4. Are blockchain games only for cryptocurrency enthusiasts?

No, blockchain games are designed to attract a wide range of players, not just cryptocurrency enthusiasts. While blockchain technology may be the underlying infrastructure, the gameplay and mechanics may still meet traditional gaming preferences.

5. Are Blockchain Games the Future of Gaming?

Blockchain games represent an emerging area within the gaming industry and have the potential to reshape the way games are played and monetized. However, their success and widespread adoption depends on a variety of factors, including user acceptance, scalability, and regulatory considerations.

continue reading

Source: www.opp.today