New billionaires are becoming rich through inheritance rather than entrepreneurship in ‘great wealth transfer’

A new wave of billionaires has acquired more wealth through inheritance than entrepreneurship over the past year, as the “great wealth transfer” accelerated, a new report from UBS has found.

“Following a boom in entrepreneurial activity over the past few decades, many business founders are now aging out and passing on their wealth to the next generation,” said the Billionaire Ambitions Report 2023, published on Thursday.

The report shows that the fifty-three heirs inherited a total of $150.8 billion, which is more than the $140.7 billion brought in by the 84 new self-made billionaires. This is the first time this has happened since the report was first published in 2015.

And this is just the beginning. Approximately $5.2 trillion of wealth is expected to be transferred from one generation to the next over the next 20 to 30 years.

“The great wealth transfer is gaining significant momentum,” Benjamin Cavalli, head of global wealth management strategic clients at UBS, told reporters at a briefing on Wednesday.

UBS analysis showed that overall the wealth of billionaires is improving, with the number of billionaires increasing by 7% in the 12 months to the beginning of April 2023. About 2,544 people were billionaires at the end of this period. During this period, the wealth of billionaires increased by 9% and in nominal terms it ended at about $12 trillion.

generational differences

However, a survey of UBS’s billionaire clients found that transferring wealth may not happen easily because of generational differences regarding wealth and inheritance.

For example, when it came to questions related to assets and businesses, sixty-eight percent of those surveyed said, “Their goal is to continue and expand what their ancestors have achieved”, and 60% said that They want future generations to also benefit from the accumulated wealth.

“But they also have their own ideas and ambitions – they seem conscious of the fact that they need to reshape and restore their estate if they want to continue the family legacy,” the report said. Might be possible.”

Technological change and progress are part of this, as is the impact of global crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and wars around the world.

“More than ever, families need to discover common values ​​and purpose,” Cavalli said. He said these combined values ​​need to be “instilled” into succession planning.

The report said some generational differences include differences in risk appetite, for example.

The first generation, who have built wealth, prefer debt and fixed income investments, which UBS said could be linked to increased interest rates. However, subsequent generations of the ultra-rich appear to favor investing in private equity, despite interest rate-related revaluations of assets.

Generational differences are also clear when it comes to philanthropy, with first-generation billionaires more likely to say that making an impact is an important goal for them, while their successors are more hesitant to give away money they didn’t earn themselves. Is.

“However, there is a trend toward influencing or managing businesses in ways that address environmental and social issues for both commercial and philanthropic purposes. This survey findings point to a move away from classic grant-making philanthropy among heirs and toward lasting results. “May reflect a shift towards giving all activities,” the report said.

Cavalli also said there is a “strong entrepreneurial theme” among heirs, who are increasingly moving away from previous family businesses and forging their own paths.

The data shows that 57% of the heirs surveyed do not work in the family business, with 43% involved at the C-suite level.

