New bill could change compensation for Alberta public sector executives, non-union employees

The Alberta government wants to loosen rules on how much non-federal public sector workers are paid.

Alberta’s finance minister said Wednesday that public agencies need more flexibility when it comes to compensation for officers and other non-union workers.

Minister Nate Horner introduced the legislation, which he said came after his office had been flooded with requests to relax existing rules around compensation in line with inflation and changing market conditions.

He said, “Inflexible and prescriptive compensation structures have led various public agencies to commit compensation to a one-size-fits-all approach. This has caused many qualified and exceptional workers to leave and find more competitively compensated work elsewhere. Fell.”

Horner introduced legislation Wednesday that would repeal the Reform of Agencies, Boards, and Commissions Compensation Act (RABCCA)., It will be replaced by the new Public Sector Employers Amendment Act.

The legislation would affect compensation rules for about 30,000 non-unionized public sector workers, particularly those in executive roles.

Horner said the new law is a step toward giving agencies the ability to compete for highly qualified candidates, but it won’t be a free-for-all with executive pay and bonuses.

Over the past several years, the province has implemented and updated restrictions and rules related to executive compensation – notably cutting CEO pay and eliminating perks such as housing allowances and golf club memberships.

Horner said on Wednesday that even if the pay restriction regulation were lifted in July 2022, RABCCA restrictions on executive compensation are still highly limited.

Horner called the bill introduced today “a starting point” to begin building a new framework that is more nimble.

But until that is established, Horner said he plans to instruct public agencies to come to him with requests for variances, but in general to continue to operate like RABBCA is still in place. Even after its repeal.

“If golf club membership is approved under this, I don’t expect to have this job for long,” he said, adding that the requests he gets are often just for more money, especially at post-secondary institutions. Those who are trying to fill specific positions but are unable to match salaries with competitors due to RABBCA.

If passed, the new legislation would change how non-union employees at certain public agencies such as Alberta Health Services and Covenant Health, post-secondary institutions (except independent institutions), and the Alberta Gaming Liquor and Cannabis Commission, Alberta Innovates How compensation is handled. Alberta Pension Services Corporation, Special Areas Board, Travel Alberta and Workers’ Compensation Board.

The proposed legislation comes as the government prepares to begin bargaining with several of Alberta’s major public sector unions in 2024. Horner said the non-union compensation law will not affect negotiations with unionized workers.

