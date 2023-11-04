New Biden rule could affect AI cryptocurrencies like GRT, AGIX, FET (Opinion)

The new rules require companies to conduct AI security testing and share the results with the US government. Additionally, they include meeting official standards for safe AI development and clearly labeling AI-generated content. It is advisable to avoid the failure of Skynet or Omni Consumer Products.

White House issues new rules for AI

A fact sheet issued by the White House Briefing Room stated:

“AI can deliver real benefits to consumers – for example, by making products better, cheaper and more widely available. But AI also increases the risk of injuring, misleading, or otherwise harming Americans.

Here’s how new government rules for artificial intelligence developers could impact the cryptocurrency industry. But at the same time, here’s how cryptocurrencies can help support government priorities.

Regulatory costs increase for AI blockchain

The new reporting requirements in Biden’s executive order are apt to add costs to AI cryptocurrencies. However successful they are, blockchains that use AI will incur additional time and costs to remain compliant.

But that doesn’t mean bootstrapped startups will be overly burdened. The White House release on the new executive order specifies that it is “developers of the most powerful AI systems” who “must share their security test results and other critical information with the U.S. government.”

Apparently, by the time the AI ​​blockchain reaches the critical threshold of capacity that falls under this requirement, the project will be well capitalized and able to meet costs with negligible impact on its finances.

AI cryptocurrencies could show the way

The cryptocurrency industry has a lot to offer in the way of technologies that could help make Washington’s goals a reality for internet users. Furthermore, blockchain has had a tremendous start.

The White House’s sweeping order on AI includes some cryptography goals to protect Americans’ privacy. The White House release said its priorities include:

“Strengthen privacy-preserving research and technologies by funding research coordination networks to advance rapid progress and development, such as cryptographic tools that preserve individuals’ privacy.”

Security and privacy protection are already core competencies of the cryptocurrency industry. Furthermore, any sufficiently advanced smart contract platform will eventually have artificial intelligence properties.

Meanwhile, top AI cryptocurrencies like The Graph (GRT), SingularityNET (AGIX), and Fetch.AI (FET) use AI to perform tasks that humans don’t have the bandwidth to perform. For example, The Graph is an AI-powered indexing protocol for smart contract platforms like Ethereum.

By using hashing and cryptographic techniques, AI cryptocurrencies can also help fight cyber-criminals and AI-enabled identity theft or theft of users’ digital funds or private information by quickly verifying users’ private keys.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register and enter code CRYPTOPOTATO50 to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.

source: cryptopotato.com