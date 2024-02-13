February 12 – Izakaya, an anime-themed restaurant and bar at The Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek, received “overwhelming support” during its opening weekend, resulting in a temporary closure until Wednesday, February 14.

“In order to optimize our workflow and provide you with the exceptional experience you deserve, we have made the decision to temporarily close Sunday through Wednesday,” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page said. “During this time, we will work to meet staffing needs and streamline our processes.”

When the restaurant opened its doors on Friday, the waiting list was at full capacity by 8:15 p.m. On Saturday, the restaurant posted around 1 p.m. that there was a 3-hour wait to be seated and that it was not taking phone reservations. Saturday’s 7 pm update said they were once again at full capacity.

“We want to express our heartfelt gratitude for your tremendous support during our recent opening days! Your enthusiasm has been incredible, and we couldn’t be more grateful to each and every one of you,” the post said. “We are committed to providing the best possible dining experience, which is why we will reopen on Thursday for reservations only. This will allow us to manage demand more effectively and ensure that every guest gets the Get the attention and service they deserve.”

The Izakaya is located on the upper level of the mall near Morris Furniture in the space that previously housed Spinoza’s Pizza and Good Spirits.

A press release from the mall previously said the new restaurant and bar offers pizza, spirits, Korean corn dogs and Japanese pop culture. There will also be karaoke nights and anime watch parties.

“After visiting Japan before the pandemic, I thought I wanted to bring home some of the highlights of my experience and turn them into a reality here in Ohio,” said Izakaya co-owner Adam Smith. “We want to bring a unique and delicious dining experience to the Beavercreek area and there is no better place than the Mall at Fairfield Commons.”

Smith granny!? He is also the owner of , a one-stop shop for all things anime and Japanese pop culture, and Original 151, a store with authentic Pokémon merchandise.

For more information and updates on Izakaya, visit www.izakaya.moe or the restaurant’s Facebook page.

