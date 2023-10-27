New battery technology could lead to safer, higher-energy electric vehicles

University of Maryland researchers studying how lithium batteries fail have developed a new technology that could enable next-generation electric vehicles (EVs) and other devices that have less risk of battery fire while increasing energy storage. The risk is less.

The new method was presented in a paper published in the journal Nature, Lithium prevents the growth of dendrites – damaging branch-like structures that grow inside so-called all-solid-state lithium batteries, preventing companies from widely commercializing the promising technology. But this new design of battery “interlayer”, led by Professor Chunsheng Wang of the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, prevents dendrite formation, and could open the door to producing viable all-solid-state batteries for EVs.

At least 750,000 registered EVs in the US run on lithium-ion batteries – which are popular because of their high energy storage but contain a flammable liquid electrolyte component that burns if they overheat. Although no government agency tracks vehicle fires by car type, and electric car battery fires are relatively rare, they pose special risks; The National Transportation Safety Board reports that first responders are vulnerable to safety risks, including electrical shock and exposure to toxic gases released from damaged or burning batteries.

All-solid-state batteries could lead to cars that are safer than existing electric or internal combustion models, Wang said, but devising a strategy to overcome the shortcomings was laborious. When these batteries are operated at the high capacities and charging-discharging rates demanded by electric vehicles, the lithium dendrites move toward the cathode, causing short circuits and capacity loss.

He and postdoctoral associate Hongli Wan began developing a theory for the formation of lithium dendrite growth in 2021; This remains a subject of scientific debate, the researchers said.

“After figuring that part out, we proposed the idea of ​​redesigning the interlayers that would effectively suppress lithium dendrite growth,” he said.

Their solution is unique due to it stabilizing the battery’s interfaces between the solid electrolyte and the anode (where electrons from a circuit enter the battery) and the electrolyte and cathode (where energy flows out of the battery). The new battery structure adds a fluorine-rich interlayer that stabilizes the cathode side, as well as a modification to the anode’s interlayer with magnesium and bismuth – suppressing lithium dendrites.

“Solid-state batteries are the next generation because they can achieve higher energy and safety. In current batteries, if you get higher energy, you sacrifice safety,” Wang said.

Researchers also have to solve other challenges before a product can hit the market. To commercialize all-solid-state batteries, experts must reduce the solid electrolyte layer to achieve the same thickness as the electrolyte in lithium-ion batteries, thereby improving energy density – or how much electricity the battery can store. . The team said the high cost of basic materials is another challenge.

Aiming to bring new batteries to market by 2026, advanced battery maker Solid Power plans to begin testing the new technology to assess its potential for commercialization. The researchers said continued research aims to further boost energy density.

Source: www.eurasiareview.com