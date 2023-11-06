New batch of entrepreneurs in Duqm graduate from Bank Muscat Al Wathba Academy

muscat: To implement plans to promote the concept of entrepreneurship among community members and develop the skills of entrepreneurs of small and medium-sized enterprises, Bank Muscat, the leading financial services provider in the Sultanate of Oman, has partnered with 46 entrepreneurs in Duqm. Celebrated graduation. , in collaboration with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority, Al Wusta Governorate within the Al Wathba Academy Programme.

The participants successfully completed a training program that included lectures, workshops, discussions and practical training on many specific areas of the business sector such as management, finance, marketing and others.

The ceremony marks the continuation of the successful Al Wathba Academy program over the past years and reaffirms Bank Muscat’s commitment to providing training programs that contribute to the development of the skills of entrepreneurs in the various governorates of the Sultanate. Earlier this year, the Bank signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority to launch this program for entrepreneurs in Al Wusta in collaboration with Radiant Cell. Trainees received an internationally recognized certificate from the KnowledgeWorks organization. Bank Muscat will continue to implement schemes for the development of small and medium enterprises.

Speaking on the occasion, Ibrahim bin Khamis Al Balushi, Senior Assistant General Manager, SME, Bank Muscat, congratulated all the graduates for their commitment during the training period. He said: “We are proud to see such a large number of participants in a single batch, which shows how eager people here are to benefit from the training programmes. The Al Wathba program comes as part of the Bank’s efforts to strengthen its leading position as a socially responsible bank in the field of entrepreneurship. Bank Muscat will continue to implement such programs while inducting new batches of entrepreneurs with a focus on choosing courses that are in sync with the latest developments required by the business sector.

Bank Muscat is proud of its track record of success and support for young Omani entrepreneurs who benefited from the Al Wathba program and are now efficiently running their own projects. Over the years, 237 Omani entrepreneurs have successfully completed the program from various governorates of the Sultanate. Also, it is a matter of pride that Bank Muscat has significantly contributed to the development of SMEs in Oman, which has been quite successful in providing more jobs for Omani youth.

Source: timesofoman.com