New AWS service lets customers rent Nvidia GPUs for accelerated AI projects TechCrunch

More and more companies are running large language models, which require access to GPUs. By far the most popular of them are from Nvidia, which makes them expensive and often in short supply. When you only need access to these expensive resources for a single task, it is not necessary to rent a long-term instance from a cloud provider.

To help solve that problem, AWS today launched Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) Capacity Blocks for ML, which enable customers to purchase access to these GPUs for a set amount of time, usually a few Types of AI-related tasks such as training a machine learning model or running an experiment with an existing model.

“This is a new way to schedule GPU instances, where you can reserve the number of instances you need for a future date at the same time,” Chanye Yoon wrote in a blog post announcing the new feature. As much as you need.”

This product provides customers access to NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPU instances in cluster sizes from one to 64 instances with up to 8 GPUs per instance. They can reserve up to 8 weeks in advance, up to 14 days in 1 day increments. When the time limit is reached, the instances will automatically shut down.

The new product enables users to sign up a required number of times for a set block of time, like reserving a hotel room for a certain number of days (as the company said). From the customer’s perspective, they will know how long the job will take, how many GPUs they will use and how much it will cost, giving them cost certainty.

For Amazon, they can put these in-demand resources to work in an almost auction-like environment, giving them assurance of revenue (assuming customers come, of course). According to the company, the price of access to these resources will be truly dynamic, varying based on supply and demand.

As soon as a user signs up for the service, it displays the time frame and total cost of resources. Users can dial it up or down depending on their processing capacity and budget before agreeing to buy.

The new feature is generally available in the AWS US East (Ohio) region starting today.

Source: techcrunch.com