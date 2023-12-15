At the age of 24, serial entrepreneur Edmund Chong has already achieved what many people his age dream of – a net worth of approximately S$100,000. This impressive feat was the result of Chong’s continued pursuit of financial independence and determination to create multiple income streams and establish his own business.

Chong’s journey towards financial success began at a young age, influenced by his experiences during the 2008 financial crisis. Watching his father struggle to keep the family business afloat, Chong understood the importance of money and its impact on one’s life. This realization fueled his desire to find ways to earn money more effectively and become financially stable.

While studying, Chong wasted no time in finding various odd jobs and side hustles. She worked part-time at a banquet, traded items on the online platform Carousel, cared for pets, and even worked as a real estate analyst. Chong’s entrepreneurial spirit led him to try his hand at options trading and venture into the vending machine business.

Recognizing the value of his savings, Chong used the money he saved to start his own business. At the age of 26, he became the founder of three companies: HustleVenture, a platform that promotes financial literacy and provides content on starting side businesses; Oscar Facilities Services, a facilities management firm; and AskProp, an AI-powered property search engine.

Chong’s approach to making money shifted from being solely money-driven to value-driven. He learned that creating wealth requires identifying problems and solving them. This mindset led him to seek out unique income opportunities and provide financial support to his family.

The journey of an entrepreneur is not without challenges. Chong faced the doubts and apprehensions of others who questioned his abilities because of his age. However, he proved them wrong with his determination, expertise and the success of his businesses.

Today, Chong’s monthly income varies widely, ranging between S$5,000 and S$20,000. Despite the ups and downs, he values ​​the freedom and satisfaction that comes from running his own business and being in control of his financial destiny.

Source: offplanpropertyexchange.com