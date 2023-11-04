New Apple leak reveals iPhone 16 Pro redesign

One of the new features that caught the attention of the iPhone community this year was the Action Button. Apple is already considering redesigning and improving the system for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max seen with the new customizable buttons on the left side (Photo by Ming). , [+] Yung/Getty Images) getty images

The existence of Apple’s plans to bring action buttons to the base iPhone 16 model, as well as improvements to the iPhone 16 Pro, were reported by the MacRumors team in early October. Speaking to their sources, they reported the introduction of action buttons in the base iPhone models for 2024. Unlike the current physical buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, the new button will be a capacitive button, with feedback provided. Taptic Engine – Apple’s brand name for its haptic feedback system.

These leaked details have been confirmed by Weibo-based Apple leaker Instant Digital, who adds more information on the second button. Tentatively called the Capture button, it will also be capacitive and, as the name suggests, will contribute to the camera system. I hope it has a two-stage feature, offering a manual focus lock and a camera shutter.

Instant Digital is one of the first to mention the location of this new button, with the mmWave antenna switching sides to allow the capture button to be placed in the traditional position.

I’m curious to see if Apple also switches the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max action buttons to capacitive. The design of smartphones has moved away from too many cutouts in the frame for switches and buttons; There must be a balance between tactile speed that benefits consumers against the reduced integrity of the phone.

Apple has extensive experience with capacitive buttons that rely on haptics for physical feedback (notably on the iPhone SE’s Home button), so keeping both the action and capture buttons capacitive seems an obvious choice.

I suspect the reports of both capacitive and physical buttons come from pre-production prototypes that will help Apple test both designs for reliability and quality. A final decision will not be taken for a few months. Still, if one version is preferred over another or third version to create more prototypes, we will get an indication of Apple’s direction.

These new buttons aren’t the only expected feature in the upcoming iPhone 16 and 16 Pro handsets. Apple wants to use molded glass to improve the telephoto lens on the iPhone Pro handsets, introduce a new A18 Pro chipset for the iPhone 16 Pro, and introduce a lower-powered A17 chipset for the iPhone 16.

