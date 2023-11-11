New Apple leak reveals changes to the iPhone 16 Pro

Google previously promoted its Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro as AI-first smartphones. Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is designed to deliver AI experiences in flagship smartphones. Samsung is preparing to bring AI to the forefront in the highly anticipated Galaxy S phones.

iPhone AI isn’t part of the conversation… How will Tim Cook and his team bring AI to the iPhone 16 Pro alongside the planned hardware improvements?

Apple’s Siri on display (Photo illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Phototheque via Getty Images) Phototheque via Getty Images

While the Android ecosystem has been vocal about its use of AI, from easy-to-understand terminology to offering surprising examples of everyday AI uses, Apple has not been part of the conversation. The launch of the iPhone 15 focused on increased camera quality and the use of titanium in the construction.

How will Apple deliver AI experiences to loyal fans and the broader consumer market in the next generation iPhone?

Noted Apple Commentator @Tech_Reve publishes several details on Apple’s AI plans, What consumers will see is built around the use of larger language models. Apple is developing its own LLM instead of using an existing model like ChatGPT. This will be used in the new version of Siri, allowing the virtual assistant to use more natural language and speech patterns.

These will probably be showcased at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference in June 2024. Apple traditionally launches a new version of iOS at WWDC and the tight integration demanded by AI-powered Siri will undoubtedly be an important part of iOS 18.

Previously, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has highlighted other AI areas that Apple wants to take advantage of, including writing assistance in Pages, presentation deck creation in Keynotes, and auto-generating playlists in Apple Music.

What remains to be seen is how much of this Apple can implement on the device and how much will need to be uploaded to the cloud. It’s likely that the next iPhone Apple Silicon chipset – speculatively named A18 – will have AI hardware capabilities built into the hardware, similar to what you find in Google’s Tensor and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipsets.

That’s fine for those willing to pay for a brand new iPhone 16 (and possibly only those willing to buy the more expensive iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max variants), but what about the vast majority of existing iPhones that run on iOS Will you support 18? Will they be left behind when the late AI train leaves Cupertino?

One option could be to split the offering. High-intensity AI work can be uploaded to the cloud, while a subset of features can run locally on the iPhone, as long as the hardware provides sufficient performance. For older or slower iPhones, more AI processing may need to be moved to the cloud… a decision that will allow for more accurate and faster results, but also Apple’s public desire to hold and process more user data. This may come into conflict with the stated wishes. device as much as possible.

In all this, the Android-powered competition will be able to define what it means to offer AI on smartphones. No matter its cool use of AI for features like spell check, Apple has been unable to capture the public’s imagination. The best moment to do so was missed in September when it launched the iPhone 15 family.

Apple has traditionally been shy about confirming any of its future plans. With all the major players in the Android ecosystem today taking vocal and visible leadership in delivering AI-powered smartphones, the iPhone needs to be a part of that discussion. Although we can’t read any press releases on Apple’s AI iPhone plans, I have no doubt that we’ll hear a lot about plans from a variety of sources over the next year.

And perhaps the iPhone 16 Pro will finally allow Apple to join the AI ​​revolution.

