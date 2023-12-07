With Apple failing to launch a new MacBook Air laptop alongside the M3-powered MacBook Pro, many wondered how long they would have to wait to upgrade their laptops to the latest Apple silicon. It looks like the wait will be shorter than many feared.

The new Apple 15-inch MacBook Air (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) getty images

Apple’s next consumer-focused MacBook Air laptop will arrive in late March alongside a refreshed iPad lineup. This is a traditional slot for the iPad, and other consumer products, such as the iPhone SE, launch in the same late Q1 or early Q2 window. These will come with the new M3 chipset and will be available in 13-inch and 15-inch variants.

Bloomberg is reporting that one of the goals of this early release is to stem declining Mac and iPad sales.

Apple introduced a new MacBook in summer 2023 with the first 15-inch MacBook Air using the M2 chipset. Many, including Apple, expected the MacBook, the first consumer with a larger display, to be a popular release. Yet after the initial rush, Apple was forced to cut back on planned orders.

The first M3 MacBooks arrived in October, yet Apple decided to debut the M3 chipset with the more expensive and less sought-after MacBook Pro models. Given that the MacBook’s M3 silicon and the iPhone’s A17 Pro silicon are both based on 3nm fabrication, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max were given priority.

Apple is likely hoping that the M3 MacBook Air laptops will reverse the sales decline caused by the M2 MacBook Air launch while offsetting the supply-constrained M3 MacBook Pro launch. Sales have slowed since the end of the pandemic in the race to replace devices, and it would be little surprise to see sales of both the Mac and iPad falling – ten percent for the iPad and more than thirty percent for the Mac. .

Apple brought new hardware to MacBooks throughout 2023, including larger screens and faster processors, and they have not reversed the trend of declining sales. Will the continued use of larger screens and faster processors change this trajectory in 2024?

