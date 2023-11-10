The African Development Bank Group, Afreximbank, Arise Integrated Industrial Platform, Islamic Development Bank Group and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization launched a new private sector-focused alliance to close the critical financing gap in agriculture at the 2023 Africa Investment Forum Market Days.

The founding members of the new private sector-focused Exclusive Agro-Industrial Processing Zones Alliance (SAPZ) have announced a new $3 billion investment to transform Africa’s underdeveloped rural areas into agro-industrial corridors of prosperity.

The alliance, which includes development financial institutions, the private sector and development-oriented technology partners, will also help streamline the development and delivery of SAPZ projects.

The new commitments include $1.1 billion by the African Development Bank Group, $1 billion by Afreximbank, $300 million by the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB) and $600 million from the Arise Integrated Industrial Platform (Arise IIP) and its partners.

Dr. Akinwunmi A., President of the African Development Bank Group. “The alliance will mobilize funds through various investment windows for project preparation, project development and construction, and financing of tenant companies,” Adesina said.

“By doing so, the alliance will bridge critical financing gaps, complement existing initiatives, and mobilize resources towards our common goal of enhancing agricultural value addition in Africa”, Adesina said.

The alliance was launched on Wednesday at the 2023 Africa Investment Forum Market Days – the continent’s leading investment market – in Marrakesh, Morocco. During the launch session, the founding members discussed how the SAPZ model could impact Africa’s agro-industrialization process.

“The beauty of this alliance is that it brings together so many different, diverse players – this is just a start and others will join us,” said Dr. Beth Dunford, Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development at the African Development Bank. Will join.”

Special agro-industrial processing zones encourage structural change in agriculture by linking rural and urban development through the ecosystem of the region. These sectors integrate smallholder farmers into value chains through logistics and infrastructure, connecting them to agro-industrial processors and consumer markets.

Professor Benedict Orma, Chairman and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, welcomed the emergence of the alliance and suggested that, to attract the private sector, consideration should be given to the creation of continental regulatory bodies that countries could respect. “Projects of this nature are very visible,” he explained.

According to coalition members, meeting this financing target will lead to an additional 15 to 20 SAPZ projects in different countries across the continent and improve administrative, policy and investment incentives.

“Financing alone is not enough for development,” said Eng. Hani Sonbol, CEO of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation and Acting CEO of the Islamic Corporation for Private Sector Development, is representing Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, Chairman of ISDB. “Strengthening food sovereignty in Africa will require us to think differently in terms of investment. We are focusing on self-reliance, climate change and adaptation and how to attract private sector participation”, he said.

Gagan Gupta, CEO of Arise IIP, underlined the need for infrastructure around the areas that reflects the needs of these communities, including housing, transportation, health and extension services. “These sectors are dependent on governments for policy frameworks, supporting infrastructure and training and vocational centres,” he said.

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) brings to the Coalition a wealth of technical assistance knowledge, practical experience, tools and methodologies.

“We have a lot of experience in the development, planning and implementation of industrial parks and special economic zones,” said Gunther Beger, UNIDO Managing Director of the Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation and Economic Transformation Directorate. “The alliance presents an entirely new approach to transforming Africa’s agri-food system. “This is a much-needed partnership between financial institutions, public and private sector players.”

Across the continent, the African Development Bank has already pledged $853 million to develop more than two dozen special agro-industrial processing zones in 11 countries. The investment has attracted co-financing of $661 million from bank partners.

Professor Oyebanji Oyelaran-Oyinka, Senior Special Adviser to Dr. Adesina, concluded: “SAPZ is an instrument designed to achieve the twin objectives of structural transformation and rural development through agro-industrialization.”

Ahead of the panel discussion, Mr. Riad Mazour, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Kingdom of Morocco, called on large private sector companies to become tenants in SAPZ. “You need a company that can bring in others – that will integrate the region.”

Rwanda’s Minister of State for the Treasury, Richard Tusabe, said: “Special agro-industrial processing zones will give us the opportunity to mass produce the food we need to feed our population. We have to feed our people – this is not a shortcut.”

The Africa Investment Forum attracts African heads of government, investors, transaction sponsors and development financial institutions. The forum also includes boardroom sessions that expose investors to billions of dollars in agribusiness, transportation and energy deals, among other important sectors.

