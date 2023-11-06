New all-time high: Tether’s USDT supply exceeds 84 billion

The market supply of the largest stablecoin, Tether (USDT), has reached a new all-time high, surpassing the yet-to-be-determined milestone of $84 billion.

According to data from crypto market intelligence platform IntoTheBlock, the circulating supply of USDT currently stands at 85.42 billion, representing a 22% increase year-on-year.

USDT supply reaches new all-time high

The supply of USDT crossed the 84 billion mark on October 22 and did so two months after the leading stablecoin hit the 83.76 billion mark. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino celebrated the milestone with a tweet They said“84B USDT.”

Two weeks later, the USDT supply has surpassed the 85 billion mark. The supply increase has also impacted the stablecoin’s market capitalization, bringing it to $85.45 billion at the time of writing, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The second largest stablecoin, Circle USD (USDC), is in second place with a remote market capitalization of $23.98 billion.

As the market capitalization and supply of USDT grew, the asset has maintained its dominance in the stablecoin sector. Between Q1 and Q3 2023, active addresses and transactions for stablecoins grew by 45% and 41%, respectively, with USDT leading the pack with an average of 337,000 daily active addresses and 680,000 daily transactions.

Data from DeFiLama, a decentralized finance analytics platform, also shows that USDT has 68.47% of the total stablecoin market share.

USDT sees high inflows on exchanges

In addition to USDT’s growing market cap, supply, and stablecoin dominance, the asset has also seen a significant increase in its presence on crypto exchanges. Last month, USDT volume on exchanges increased to levels last seen in March 2023, indicating a 40% increase in available USDT since June 13.

cryptopotato The amount of USDT held on exchanges increased from 17.6% to almost 25%, as the holdings of the ten largest addresses increased from $7.30 billion to $9.42 billion within three months, the report said.

The increase in holdings indicates that a certain group of market participants are increasing their positions in USDT, which reflects the growing interest of investors looking to enter or re-enter the crypto market. Such flows show that investors are preparing to execute buy orders at current or lower price levels.

