New all-time high for Bitcoin in 2023? Analyst shares ultra bullish forecast

The leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is up more than 100% year-to-date (YTD). Despite these impressive gains, there is still reason to believe that the crypto token has not yet made a resurgence, as there could still be new highs before the year ends based on analysis from key figures in the community.

Will Bitcoin reach $69,000 this year?

In a post shared on his X (formerly Twitter) platform, prominent crypto analyst Dave The Wave suggested that Bitcoin could reach its previous high in the last quarter of the year. Although he did not specify what exactly the high was, the chart he shared in the post shows that he was hinting at Bitcoin’s all-time high of around $69,000.

As historical data shows, significant market movements are not uncommon. The price of Bitcoin has increased significantly before and after each halving event. Before the most recent halving event, which occurred in 2020, BTC rose by more than 17% in the weeks leading up to it and saw a further increase of 559% after the event.

Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading at $37.072. Chart: tradingview.com

However, many may argue that an all-time high (ATH) before the halving event that is expected to occur in April 2024 seems like a far reach, especially if analysts are predicting that new highs will be reached before this year ends. The height will decrease.

Will Bitcoin reach new all-time high before April?

While hitting a new all-time high before the year ends seems like a tall task, however, some prominent personalities have backed the crypto token to reach a new ATH before April. One of them is Bitcoin OG and Blockstream founder Adam Back. Interestingly, Beck had predicted (in August) that BTC would reach or surpass $100,000 before March 31, 2024.

To show how confident he was of his claim, the crypto founder went as far as placing a bet with another X user who disagreed with his position. They both agreed to make a bet of 1 million Satoshi, with the winner (based on the price of Bitcoin by March 31, 2024) taking all.

Samson Mo, CEO of Jan3 and a fellow Bitcoiner, also agreed with Back in some ways, as he believes Bitcoin will also hit a new ATH pre-halving and not post. However, unlike Beck, he did not mention any price target.

