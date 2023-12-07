New AFN chief 'absolutely' supports Ontario heads of carbon price review

OTTAWA — The incoming leader of the Assembly of First Nations says she will support demands from Ontario chiefs for a judicial review of Canada’s carbon price.

Cindy Woodhouse, former regional premier of Manitoba, was elected Thursday as national chief of the Assembly — the leader of the largest First Nations advocacy organization in the country, representing more than 600 communities.

The chiefs of Ontario, who represent 133 First Nations, asked the Federal Court to conduct a judicial review of the federal government’s carbon pricing system.

Shortly after taking the oath of office, Woodhouse said at a press conference in Ottawa that she was “absolutely” inclined to support the application, and wanted the AFN to take a closer look at the carbon regime.

“From what I’m hearing, it’s going to hurt our people,” she said. “We must have a proper legal strategy on this, as well as a political view on this.”

Ontario chiefs say the carbon price is discriminatory, partly because its rebate mechanism is tied to the federal income tax system, which many people living and working on reserves don’t use.

The chiefs launched their application after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau imposed a three-year carbon rebate on home heating oil, a key fuel in Atlantic Canada.

It asks the court to order the government to sit down with the chiefs to negotiate a solution that will help “mitigate the climate crisis” without worsening the “human rights crisis” that many First Nations have to endure. Are helpless.

Alternatively, the group wants the court to issue an interim waiver and order the government to develop a solution with First Nations.

“As Canada knows, this ruling is deeply unfair to First Nations and their members,” the document says.

The judicial review application has not been tested in court.

Trudeau has already said that his government is not ready to give any more relaxations. Asked directly about legal action, he said only that the government would continue to work with First Nations on reconciliation and affordability.

Meanwhile, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is using the controversy as part of his months-long push for Trudeau to get rid of consumer carbon pricing altogether.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2023.

– With files from Jordan Omstead in Toronto

Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com