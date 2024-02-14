Recently, Ripple announced the acquisition of digital asset custodian Standard Custody & Trust Company. The company aims to expand into different areas beyond its core payment network business.

This development could become a major catalyst in driving the price of XRP to new heights, solving the historical challenges of price decline and stable growth.

Ripple’s acquisition sets the stage for potential XRP price growth

On Tuesday, February 13, Ripple revealed a formal agreement to acquire Standard Custody to continue to expand its offerings and pursue smart acquisitions to capitalize on current and future market opportunities.

The acquisition of Standard Custody signals Ripple’s commitment to serving its customers and promoting growth and security in the Ripple ecosystem. By implementing a digital asset custodian, Ripple can provide secure storage and management of digital assets like XRP.

Additionally, a cryptocurrency custodian can potentially increase trust among investors and financial institutions. This increased confidence could attract enough institutional investors into the XRP ecosystem, potentially increasing demand and triggering a price rise for XRP.

Despite the bullish trend in the market, the cryptocurrency has remained around the $0.5 price for months, which has led to a change in investor sentiment and confidence. Some members of the XRP community have also accused the company of deliberately suppressing the cryptocurrency.

In light of this, Ripple’s strategic acquisition has the potential to act as a catalyst, driving the price of XRP higher. The digital asset custodian could introduce an element of stability into the XRP ecosystem, addressing the regulatory uncertainties plaguing the ecosystem.

As a result, this could positively impact the general sentiment of XRP, attracting favorable sentiments and institutional investors and potentially contributing to price increases.

XRP community divided as doubts emerge

Despite Ripple’s latest announcement and acquisition potentially having positive effects on the ecosystem, the XRP community remains skeptical, constantly expressing concern over the dismal state of the cryptocurrency.

Responding to Ripple Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brad Garlinghouse’s statement regarding the company’s plans to acquire Standard Custody, an Hai, expressed skepticism, saying that Ripple’s recent developments were insufficient. Generate a positive impact on the price of XRP.

Mac revealed that the price of XRP has been “structurally undervalued for the last five years.” He noted a notable change in attitudes among members of the XRP community, with some choosing to exchange their XRP for more promising cryptocurrencies or exit the market altogether.

Another XRP community member expressed his frustration regarding the cryptocurrency’s price, revealing that many dedicated supporters of Might consider quitting.

