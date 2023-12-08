New academy aims to be a hub of change, opportunity on Chicago's southwest side

Published 11 minutes ago

A seating area that looks like a large staircase doubles as a library, with shelves for books beneath each seat.

When you walk through the front doors of the Academy for Global Citizenship’s new building on Chicago’s southwest side, you immediately know this is no ordinary school. The first room you enter has two stories of windows, walls painted green and plants growing from planters that look like spaceships.

You have entered the greenhouse.

Proceed through the next set of doors and you’ll be greeted by what looks like a giant staircase spanning the first and second floors. But a closer look reveals it’s more than just oversized steps.

The multi-purpose space was designed as a large seating and gathering area for students, and each level of the “stairs” has a cuboidal space beneath the seat that doubles as a bookshelf. This is the school’s creative way of incorporating the library.

This is just a taste of the Academy for Global Citizenship’s new school and campus, which opened this fall. The 72,000-square-foot building, designed with sustainability in mind, enabled the school to consolidate two other locations in the neighborhood.

The new location is more than just a school. It is a community-designed and focused centre, and is the first phase of development on the former LeClair Court public housing site.

Sarah Elizabeth Ippel said, “We are beginning to believe that schools can play a more important role and that there is an opportunity to really rethink the roles that schools can play in communities as places where our communities Every member can come and gather.” Founder and Executive Director of the Global Citizenship Academy. Chicago Public Charter Schools was established in 2008 under Ippel’s vision and leadership.

“Places that can catalyze neighborhood investment, that can create jobs, that can create well-being for multi-generational members of our community,” he said.

The images cover the walls in the school’s hallway.

The new campus – also known as the Cultivate Hub – is designed to do all this and more. In addition to housing the Global Citizenship Academy, the building is also home to a new early childhood development program and a community health center operated by Esperanza Health.

It includes space for a neighborhood fresh food market and a 3.5-acre urban agriculture area soon to be under development. Once completed, it will feature neighborhood walking paths, aviaries, gardens and nature-centered learning spaces, as well as goats and chickens.

It all came together under the collaborative approach of the community-led nonprofit Cultivate Collective, where Ippel is a founding board member. The campus was designed with four pillars in mind – career-to-career education, sustainability, economic vitality, and health and wellness – with the goal of driving generational impact in the neighborhood.

US Bancorp Impact Finance invested $12.6 million in New Markets Tax Credit Equity, including its own allocation that it has reserved for projects that support racial equity and help close the racial wealth gap. We do. It also provided two low-interest loans totaling more than $28 million and a $75,000 grant to support the project.

“This project was a natural fit for us because of our focus on driving generational change in historically disinvested neighborhoods,” said Laura Vowell, managing director of Community Finance Solutions at US Bancorp Impact Finance. “We believe everyone deserves to live in a thriving community with access to opportunity. This project – with its wide range of services – will help students and adults alike.

Nikwenya Collins, who was born in LeClair Courts and is president of Cultivate Collective, explains what divestment looks like from a personal perspective.

She said that meant driving more than 15 minutes to access critical medical care and, as a student, taking two buses and two trains to get to a school on the North Side that nurtured her brain. Provides gifted services for.

It also means not having access to workforce development programs or entrepreneurship classes, she said, resulting in it taking longer to learn what they need to ultimately start their own business.

“None of this was here when I was younger,” Collins said. “I’m very excited to see this building come up and be more than a school, more than education. This area has been disinvested for so long. To see – this space that’s been empty for almost two decades – finally has the things I wanted as a child, that my grandchildren can now access. I can’t express in words how emotional I am.

The complex is unique for another reason: it is on its way to achieving the Living Building Challenge, an international sustainable building certification program that encourages the creation of regenerative-built environments. The challenge is to define the highest measure of sustainability based on the best current thinking.

The complex is designed to be fossil fuel-free, and upon completion it is planned to have 550 kilowatts of solar power, 50 geothermal wells, onsite battery storage and other sustainability strategies that will make it a net-positive energy producer.

“Our hope is that this Cultivate Hub – this place for sustainability, for learning, for wellness – can serve as a model not only for Chicago but for our country and our world,” Ippel said.

