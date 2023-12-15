What were the hottest trends of 2023? In which country was the most porn watched this year? And how has Nintendo’s Mario gone from saving princesses to shaking hips?

Adult website Pornhub has the answers to all your questions.

This year, the company is celebrating its tenth anniversary of Year in Review Insights, a comprehensive account of all the porn their intrepid statisticians uncover. Last year’s porn viewershipPlus the hottest trends during the year of our (kinky) gods 2023.

Going in-depth into twenty countries, from technology to demographics, there’s a lot to share with you here. After all, Pornhub’s Insights team sifts through data “from billions of visits to see what content defined the year,” with searches that are “often influenced by pop culture and other worldwide events.”

We decided to focus on key cultural areas, such as which events have influenced people’s viewing habits, and which characters from the worlds of cinema, TV and video games have been extremely popular this year.

And stay tuned, because we’ll reveal which European country watched the most porn in 2023.

So, faux, remember that sex is a part of everyday life and shouldn’t be taboo, and feast your eyes on these curated takeaways.

Top searches and trends of 2023

The most searched words of the year are often influenced by pop culture and other worldwide events, and many of these words defined 2023 not only on Pornhub but in mainstream media as well.

The most searched word this year was “hentai”, a word that has grown in popularity over the past few years and has held the top spot for three years in a row.

This steady growth can be attributed to several different factors, which Pornhub’s statisticians consider possibly being linked to the popularity of video games. Zelda: Tears of the KingdomAs well as the global popularity of Overwatch, Fortnite and anime.

Here are the details:

As far as trends are concerned, 2023 was all about mature porn. According to Pornhub, the MILF category gained +1 position to become the 5th most viewed category worldwide and the Mature category gained +1 position to become the 7th most viewed category worldwide, with popularity + increased by 69%.

How appropriate.

Elsewhere, size was on people’s minds in 2023. The words “big,” “big,” and “biggest” collectively increased +177% worldwide.

Dr. Laurie Betito of the Sexual Wellness Center comments: “It’s human nature to be curious about the unusual. It’s no different when it comes to sex. We’re all voyeurs to some degree and we want to see those extremes – things we don’t normally have access to in real life.”

The year’s top trends included ”Android” and ”Robots”, showing that technology has infiltrated not only the daily habits of people like Chatgpt, but also their pornographic interests; Searches for “uniforms” have increased by +243% worldwide; And worldwide, “therapy” searches increased throughout the year, up +344% since 2022, and it was the top trending search in some Western countries like Canada (+566%) and Australia (+541%) .

Dr. Betito said: “I find it interesting that ‘therapy’ is a vulgar search term. Fortunately, more and more people are seeking help for mental health and sexual issues, which is great. However, at the same time, fantasies that sexualize the patient/therapist relationship are quite common, perhaps because it is taboo and involves power differentials. In real life, the client may experience feelings (transference) for the therapist due to the nature of the relationship (the client shares very intimate details of their life and feels safe), and this may turn into fantasies of a sexual nature. . The forbidden nature of the relationship may also fuel this fantasy.

Movies and Video Games

The porn people are searching for also includes the cultural impact of films and their characters. According to Pornhub, “viewers prefer to see elements of fantasy, not outright nudity.”

You may not be surprised to know this star wars Will Harley Quinn be the most searched character this year? game of Thrones, AvatarAnd harry potter,

Here are the details:

As far as video games are concerned, in like 2022, Fortnite Video games continued to be the most searched for. Overwatch came in second place this year, and the third most searched video game was Minecraft, which… apparently isn’t so niche!

The Legend of Zelda got a big boost this year due to the release of Tears of the Kingdom. Other games with substantial search growth include Super Mario, God of war, and The Witcher. Because Henry Cavill is hunky. If possible, refuse.

Pornhub’s statisticians also looked at which video game characters were the most popular. Fortnite and Overwatch also top the list, with Fortnite’s Chun Li being the most searched for video game character so far this year. Congratulations to Mario for doing so well, but still the plumber’s kink is a regular occurrence in porn…

Events that changed traffic

Live events around the world contribute to significant changes in traffic to porn sites, as many people adjust their porn viewing to accommodate these events.

This year, events like Super Bowl 57 Coronation of King Charles III, EurovisionUEFA Champions League, Apple Event and Sanremo FestivalWorld traffic was affected.

Make what you will of them.

Top countries by traffic

Pornhub easily outpaced the top countries in terms of traffic, with the US predictably leading the way. The US was followed by the Philippines, France, Mexico and the UK in the top 5 globally.

Therefore, France is maintaining its reputation as the top European country in terms of traffic. Elsewhere in the EU, Germany came in seventh, Italy in eighth and Spain in 11th.

For full details on countries, demographics and age groups – and many other categories – visit Pornhub 2023 year in review,

