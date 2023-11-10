Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) launched a new effort Tuesday to support and grow small businesses in Minnesota. The $10 million program will provide low-interest loans to small businesses, promoting the growth and success of Minnesota’s small business economy.

DEED is now accepting applications from nonprofit lenders interested in participating in the Expansion Opportunities Fund. Lenders can receive up to $600,000 at a time to provide low-interest loans to the small business owners they serve.

“Small businesses are the foundation of Minnesota’s economic ecosystem – they are at the heart of our communities, our workforce, and our state’s economy,” said Governor Walz. “This program will make it easier for small businesses to get the loans that are critical to their growth and long-term success and will help us build a thriving state economy.”

“Small businesses drive economic growth, create jobs and build communities across the state. We are committed to their growth and success,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “From helping entrepreneurs access low-interest loans to start their businesses to supporting small businesses and providing paid family and medical leave to help retain workers, we are creating a diverse and vibrant small We will continue to work with business owners and entrepreneurs to build a business ecosystem.”

DEED’s $10 million Expansion Opportunity Fund will support entrepreneurs who have struggled to access capital through traditional bank loans. The fund is designed to support historically underfunded small businesses owned by women, people of color, or operating in Greater Minnesota.

“Small business owners and entrepreneurs often can’t get the loans they need to start or expand their businesses – a critical missed opportunity for job creation, business growth and community development,” said DEED Commissioner Matt Verilek. “Small business owners look to DEED to deliver for them – and that’s exactly what we’re doing. “Our new Expansion Opportunities Fund will benefit small businesses by providing them access to the capital they need to grow and thrive.”

“Nonprofit lenders are located throughout the state, often share the culture of their borrowers, and focus on serving target populations. But right now, they are unable to meet the demand and community needs for small business loans,” said Kevin MacKinnon, DEED’s deputy commissioner of economic development. “Expanding loans to serve these small businesses will empower more companies to start and expand.”

The Expanding Opportunity Fund builds on recent DEED efforts to support small businesses by making it easier to access borrowing.

DEED’s Emerging Entrepreneur Loan Program provides funding through nonprofit partners to businesses owned and operated by people with disabilities, low-income people, people of color, women, and veterans. In the last fiscal year, the program saw record lending numbers, including 61 new loans totaling more than $2.6 million, leveraging more than $14.8 million in private funding and creating an estimated 202 new jobs for new and expanding businesses .

Last fall, DEED launched the State Small Business Credit Initiative, a series of six federally funded programs to provide more capital to small businesses across the state. To date, the programs have facilitated $14.7 million in loans to businesses and have 47 enrolled nonprofit or CDFI lenders.

CNBC recently named Minnesota among the top five states for business, and small business growth is particularly strong: Small business start-ups in Minnesota have increased by nearly a third since 2019, and businesses Launches are occurring faster than before the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, a total of more than 61,000 new businesses were started, up nearly 15 percent from 2020.

Minnesota also has the best five-year survival rate for small businesses, according to data released in October by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

