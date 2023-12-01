Network Digital Office Systems Inc. Selected as a 2023 ENX Magazine Elite Dealer

ENX Magazine announced that the network was acquired by Digital Office Systems Inc. One of the 118 companies selected as 2023 Elite Dealers. This is the second time that Network Digital has been included among the top office technology dealerships in the country.

Toluca Lake, CA (December 1, 2023) – ENX Magazine announces that Network Digital Office Systems Inc. One of the 118 companies selected as 2023 Elite Dealers. This is the second time that Network Digital has been included among the top office technology dealerships in the country.

Established in 1997, Network Digital Office Systems Inc. Plans to change the way businesses lease, rent, and buy office equipment. With a 25 year track record or exceptional service, Network Digital’s management has been in the industry for over 40 years.

“We are proud to announce our second consecutive nomination as an Elite Dealership by ENX Magazine.” -Matthew Salzano, Network Digital Office Systems Inc. Vice President of.

Each year, ENX Magazine evaluates elite dealer applicants on a range of criteria from technical service excellence to marketing efficiency, growth initiatives, technology leadership, industry accolades and community philanthropic support. The dealers honored are detailed in the December issue of ENX Magazine.

“It’s clear that this year’s cast of elite dealers marks a strong return to prosperity for the office technology reseller community,” said Publisher and Managing Editor Susan Neems. ENX Magazine and ENX The Week in Imaging. “Annual revenues are growing virtually across the board, and this is a testament to dealers who are consistently offering managed services and supporting technologies that go far beyond the MFP. However, hardware revenues are also increasing, which contradicts the prevailing theory that declining print volumes are severely reducing growth opportunities. While post-pandemic challenges continue for handgun dealers, the stories shared by our featured dealers demonstrate how their ingenuity, resourcefulness and resilience have helped pave the way for prosperity.

About Network Digital Office Systems Inc: Network Digital Office Systems Inc. is a Fairfield, NJ-based company specializing in providing innovative office solutions for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on technology-driven advancements, the company offers a comprehensive range of products and services designed to enhance workplace efficiency, productivity and collaboration.

ENX Magazine is a monthly publication dedicated to the office technology and document imaging industry since 1994. Now in its 30th year, ENX Magazine continues to provide exclusive editorial coverage on market opportunities and issues, news and trends, company profiles, new products and the industry. insight. With a monthly circulation of over 16,000 hard copies, ENX magazine serves as a leading integrated resource that brings together industry people, products and business concepts and strategies for office technology industry professionals.

The magazine also publishes ENX The Week in Imaging, a weekly e-newsletter that provides news, profiles, technology and business updates, along with blogs from some of the industry’s most prominent players.

