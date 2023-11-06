Netizens accuse Bella Poarch of Zionism, call for boycott of Enhypen collaboration

Yahoo Finance

TikTok star Bella Poarch is facing a social media storm after being accused of Zionism, leading to calls for a boycott of her upcoming collaboration with K-pop group ENHYPEN.

What caused anger: Filipino American influencer finds himself at the center of social media storm After a viral screenshot of a comment on his Instagram. A commenter asked Porch, “Do you love Israel?”, to which she replied in the affirmative with a “yes” and a pleading face emoji. That response led to a flurry of accusations, including the accusation that he was a Zionist.

What is Zionism?: A Zionist is someone who supports the establishment of a Jewish homeland in the territory of historical Israel, which includes modern Israel and the Palestinian territories. The term Zionism is primarily associated with the Jewish nationalist and political movement that emerged in the late 19th century and was instrumental in the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948.

Call for boycott: The allegations against Porch came in light of his upcoming collaboration with Enhypen, who recently unveiled their fifth mini-album, “Orange Blood”. The album, to be released on November 17, features a track titled “Sweet Venom”, on which Porch is a guest artist.

Many users expressed their displeasure and called for a boycott of the song with Porch, urging fellow fans to listen to the version without him. as well as other sharp Bella’s past actions, including getting a controversial rising sun tattoo in 2020.

“A reminder that Bella Porch is a Zionist with a rising sun tattoo,” one commenter wrote on X, sharing screenshots of her comment and photos of her rising sun tattoo.

“Just to be clear let’s not be associated with any ENHA content filmed with Bella Poarch,” another fan said. shared, “I’m sure there will be plenty of other content we can enjoy and please avoid doing everything with her in it.”

one more commented: “It’s too easy for you guys, don’t listen to the version with Bella Poarch and instead focus on the version without her! How easy it is to not give money to a Zionist and a horrible person, please tell you guys, it’s less No one can do less than do.”

Coming to his rescue: Some fans defended the social media entertainer, with some arguing that the Zionism allegations were unfair and that it was hypocritical to hold him accountable for a comment about Israel. As for her tattoo controversy, other fans pointed out that she has already apologized for the incident and that her related comments were made years ago.

“I think that’s too much for what he said in 2021 and even that doesn’t actually confirm anything?” fan wrote In response to criticisms. “But if he said or did anything else that confirms the suspicions please let us know otherwise I don’t think it’s fair to not stream the song.”

“Don’t know why Kpop stans are trying to cancel Bella Porch because of this screenshot of 2020 (or 2021?)?”. one more told. “Come on, we know what’s happening between Israel and Palestine, but let’s not call someone a Zionist because they said they ‘love’ Israel (at first), they didn’t tell other people either.”

Effect of Boycott: At the time of this writing, neither Porch nor EnHypen have issued any statements addressing the controversy. It remains to be seen what impact the allegations will have on the artist’s collaboration as well as the reception of their upcoming album, “Orange Blood” within their global fan base.

