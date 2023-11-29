Netflix (NFLX) announced Wednesday that it plans to offer the “Grand Theft Auto” trilogy — one of the most popular video games from Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) — as it steps up its video game ambitions. Wants to promote.

“Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will arrive on the platform for Netflix subscribers on December 14th on the App Store, Google Play, and the Netflix Mobile app. Fans can pre-register starting Wednesday.

The trilogy joins Netflix’s growing list of over 80 mobile games, with hopes for even more.

“Games are a huge opportunity for entertainment,” Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters said on its earnings call last month. “We’re talking about $140 billion of consumer spending on games outside of China and outside of Russia. And from a strategic perspective, we believe we can build games into a strong content category, our can take advantage of this by connecting current core film and series members, especially members who are fans of specific IPs, with games they will enjoy.”

Peters said Netflix has the ability to “cost-effectively acquire new players”, which can then be brought back into the core streaming business.

“We increase engagement. We increase retention. We increase the value delivered. All of these drive our core business metrics,” he said.

Netflix announced it plans to offer a “Grand Theft Auto” trilogy as it looks to boost its video game ambitions. Reuters/Dado Ruvik/Illustration (Dado Ruvik/Reuters)

The “Grand Theft Auto” series is one of the most iconic titles in gaming. Publisher Take-Two Interactive said the franchise, – which includes “Grand Theft Auto III;” “Grand Theft Auto Vice City;” “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas;” “Grand Theft Auto IV;” and “Grand Theft Auto V” – have sold more than 410 million units according to the company’s latest earnings report.

The latest game, “Grand Theft Auto V” was the fastest retail property to reach $1 billion in sales. The offshoots of “Grand Theft Auto Online” and “Grand Theft Auto V” continue to generate millions of dollars for the publisher.

The announcement comes as Take-Two prepares to release the first trailer for the highly anticipated “Grand Theft Auto VI” in December. The full game is expected to hit stores sometime in 2024.

In the meantime, adding a title like “Grand Theft Auto Trilogy” to your game collection should prove to be a boon for Netflix’s gaming platform. But this stuff is going against the competition. iMicrosoft, which acquired Activision Blizzard for $69 billion, has now become a major force in the mobile gaming industry due to the addition of Activision’s King Mobile brand, which creates the popular “Candy Crush Sage” collection of games.

Microsoft’s ultimate goal is to make its cloud-based Xbox Cloud gaming platform available on mobile devices, which would serve as a one-stop-shop for gamers who want to access high-end titles without purchasing an expensive console or PC. want.

Apple is also a major force in the mobile gaming industry thanks to its App Store. Although the company does not disclose individual numbers for the business, gaming is widely considered to be its most successful segment.

For Netflix to succeed as a true gaming option, it will need to add more titles to its library.

the game is on.

