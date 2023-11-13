Netflix loses market leader status to Showmax

As competition in Africa’s streaming market intensifies, the previous market leader, Netflix, which had over 40% of the market, has lost its position as market leader to Showmax.

Netflix, the world’s largest paid video streaming service, is losing market share in Africa due to increased competition from Amazon Prime and Showmax. While Netflix controlled about 40% of the African streaming market in 2021, the latest industry data shows that its dominance is waning. The California-based company now has a 35% share and is no longer the market leader, as Showmax now commands 40% of the continent’s streaming market, according to tech research-based firm Omdia Research.

As more competitors are entering the space and expanding their playbooks, they are eroding market share to other players, including Netflix. The streamer has lost its lead in the market to Showmax, which now has 1.8 million subscribers. Showmax CEO Marc Jury previously said the streaming service has experienced a 26% year-over-year increase in paid subscribers over the past four years as it has doubled down on local content production. The company also dedicated $1 billion to content production and acquisitions on the continent in the fiscal year ending in 2023.

According to digital TV research data

Africa had 41 million pay-TV subscribers at the end of 2022, an industry analysis firm said, with video streaming accounting for less than 10% of the subscriber base. Streaming players like Netflix and MultiChoice’s Showmax have adopted a number of growth strategies over the past three years, including spending money on new content and cutting subscription prices to win new customers. But the slow pace of the market continues.

Last week, TechCabal reported that Africa’s oldest streaming service, IrokoTV, had only 46,000 active users in December 2022, a 76% decline from the beginning of the year. IrokoTV CEO Jason Njoku shared that the service had invested $30 million in Nigeria but is yet to make profits from the country.

Netflix and its African push

Netflix entered Africa in 2016 and quickly grew to a few million subscribers, putting pressure on existing players, including market leader MultiChoice, to prepare for more competition. Despite the expansion of Amazon Prime Video and, more recently, NBC Universal’s Peacock into the continent, the market is growing slowly due to broadband costs, stable internet and low incomes that remain a problem for households on the continent.

Africa’s streaming video-on-demand industry is expected to grow by 10.4% annually, while Netflix is ​​expected to grow by half as other platforms are expected to take more of Netflix’s slowing customer base.

After reaching 400,000 in its first two years on the continent, Netflix has added 1.2 million subscribers over the past four years. South Africa remains Netflix’s largest market, accounting for 73.3% of its subscriber base. Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, at 10.5%, remains a small market for the streaming service despite significant marketing activities and a major content acquisition push in the West African country, according to Omdia Research.

Netflix is ​​concerned about the stability of subscriber numbers in mature markets like the US and Europe. It is attempting international expansion to offset any decline in its domestic market. The platform, which is experiencing a decline in subscriber numbers in more mature markets such as the United States, is growing in Africa due to a move to lower prices in some markets in the first quarter of the year. The increase in subscribers – 6.8% – has directly led to a 13.7% increase in the streaming platform’s revenue, to more than $135 million in 2022.

According to Omdia, one obstacle to Netflix’s subscriber growth is the low penetration of credit and debit cards in many regions, which has affected the way Africans pay for the streaming platform.

Netflix’s strategy in Africa combines licensing content from local studios such as Nigeria’s Black Book with the creation of original content such as The Origin: Madame Koi-Koi. This two-pronged approach has cost Netflix $175 million over six years, according to a report released by the streaming service in April. Although Nigeria had the most licensed content in Africa, it received $23 million, while South Africa got the largest share with $125 million. Netflix has recouped its investment and earned more than $230 million over the past two years.

Source: techcabal.com