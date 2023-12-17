Netflix is ​​creating a new 'One Piece' anime from 'Attack on Titan' studio

a piece Netflix

While at one time it was not certain that Netflix’s live action One Piece would get a second season, but now? Netflix is ​​aboard the One Piece train in many ways.

Not only did that season 2 get the greenlight, but now Netflix has announced that they are doing a brand new adaptation of the original One Piece manga, starting with the East Blue Saga.

It’s called ‘The One Piece’, so I guess the list of live action series may be different, and it’s being produced by WIT Studios, who you may know from SPY x FAMILY and Attack on Titan.

Netflix released it Eve teaser Project announcement, which probably has a Very At least take a look at the art, or at least early drafts of it. But it’s not much, and details like a release date are scarce:

Why this? Well, considering that One Piece, the original anime, is now over a thousand episodes long, this part of the series aired very quickly indeed. As in, the manga part ran from 1997 to 1999, and the anime adapted it 20 years earlier from 1999-2001. while there is nothing Wrong As with the original version, it’s logical that with One Piece coming to live action, Netflix would want to capitalize on the new interest in the series with this new take on the anime. The East Blue saga is actually the one the live action show adapted first, so there will be a lot of overlap there.

Are there plans to continue doing this with the new season of the live shows? It would be a little awkward, but hey, why not.

While we know that both of these projects are coming from Netflix, we don’t have a date for season 2 of the anime or One Piece yet. However, there is more discussion about the new anime on the official One Piece site. Here’s Takeshi Wada, president of WIT Studio, who actually issued a call for volunteers. In another section, WIT says, “Release is still a long way off, and this is a project that will take even longer to complete.” Here is WADA:

“After considering many concerns before embarking on this new adventure, I decided to discuss it with everyone and take a stand. “One Piece” is an anime with over 1000 episodes created by everyone at Toei Animation. I am overwhelmed by the importance of our history and the possibility of charting a new path. Our goal is to excite people around the world by carefully depicting the challenges of pursuing dreams, friendship with friends, and hope for the future, as depicted by Eiichiro Oda. We still need the help of all the creators to take this work to every corner of the world. Would you like to participate in this project and put your name on the film? Wit Studio is waiting for your participation!!

So uh, I guess if you want to help do that then apply to WIT? I’m not really asking for specific roles there, but there may be job listings somewhere that I can’t find. Anyway, it sounds like an ambitious project, but it looks like we won’t see it come to fruition for years.

