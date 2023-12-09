Netflix’s board has approved a 2024 pay package for its top executives, with co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters each receiving compensation of $40 million.

For Sarandos, the $40 million salary is the same level he is scheduled to make in 2023, while Peters is getting 5% more than this year’s target compensation of $34.65 million. Peters, former chief product officer and COO, was named co-CEO alongside Sarandos in January 2023.

Reed Hastings, who stepped down as CEO earlier this year, will remain as executive chairman. His compensation package for 2024 is valued at $1 million, down from $3 million in 2023. Before exiting as CEO, Hastings’ pay target this year was $34.7 million, mostly in stock.

Netflix disclosed target pay packages for top executives in an SEC filing on Friday. The company said the board’s compensation committee has made several significant changes to the structure of the 2024 pay package.

First, while Netflix allowed executives to choose how their compensation was allocated in terms of cash salary and stock options, the compensation committee decided to eliminate this program feature “to address shareholder concerns.” It has been decided that officers may opt for all cash compensation.” For 2024, the committee set annual base salaries at $3 million for the two co-CEOs, $100,000 for Hastings as executive chairman, and $1.5 million for other executives.

Second, in terms of stock-based compensation, the Netflix board committee approved the grant of an “equally weighted mix” of time-based restricted stock unit awards and performance-based stock awards. In general, the RSUs will vest quarterly over a three-year period, according to Netflix’s filing. The performance-based shares will vest in “0% to 200% of a target number” of units based on Netflix’s total shareholder return (TSR) relative to the TSR of companies in the S&P 500.

The structure of the 2024 salary packages for Sarandos and Peters is similar: Both are set to receive a base salary of $3 million; $6 million target cash bonus; and $31 million of stock. Hastings’ composite breaks down like this: $100,000 salary; $200,000 bonus; and $700,000 in stock.

Also in the filing, Netflix revealed 2024 target pay packages for two other oustes: CFO Spencer Newman, who will receive a total of $15 million ($1.5 million salary, $3 million bonus, $10.5 million in stock), and David Hyman, chief Legal officers and secretaries, who will see $11 million ($1.5 million salary, $3 million bonus, $6.5 million in stock). It’s a modest increase for Newman, whose 2023 salary was set at $14 million, and the same level for Hyman.

