Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos on the return of licensing – “It's the natural state of business”

Ted Sarandos admitted that Netflix may be making fewer movies than before – because it’s much easier to license them now.

As streaming losses mount at traditional media companies, there’s been a huge shift toward Netflix, which filled studio coffers with cash in its early days until they panicked, pulled back, and recently I also started aggressively reusing content for my in-house. Platform. This gave Netflix a big push into original content.

“We worked at that kind of aggressive pace because we didn’t have access to licensed movies” and didn’t have much of a library, Sarandos, co-CEO of the giant streamer, said at the UBS Media Conference in NYC. “What has happened is that the availability of licenses has opened up much more.” He cited deals with Sony and Universal (which just delivered, respectively). Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse And Super Mario Bros, Movies. (Sony, which doesn’t have a streaming service, is a Hollywood studio that consistently puts out licensed content.)

“It’s a more natural state of business,” he said, adding that studios have “always built” for licenses. “The unnatural situation was forced integration.”

He said the benefits flow from studios to creators and shows. Suit To cobra kaiFrom breaking bad And schitt’s creek To shameless And the walking dead,

“The payoff for them is huge,” he said.

“They’re trying to find profitability, they’re trying to navigate their linear businesses, their legacy businesses… We just had to navigate the DVD business and streaming.” He thought about how it would feel “trying to make money in the theatrical field”. [and] They’re trying to draw ads on my streaming service while they’re running away from me [linear] network.”

He also praised Netflix’s original films, including Bradley Cooper’s artist, leave the world behind Animated starring Julia Roberts and Adam Sandler leo, Sarandos told investors that animated features are an area where Netflix will continue to grow – as eight of the top ten most-streamed movies have been animated features. Netflix recently signed a multi-year deal with Skydance Animation.

Unscripted local language content is also an area of ​​focus. “We’re just getting started on that.”

He said the company is “very thrilled that the strike is behind us.” The streamer’s business wasn’t impacted as much due to the deep slate and lessons learned from COVID when “we were able to move things around a little bit and add a lot of international programming.”

Source: www.bing.com