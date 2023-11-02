Netflix Basic with Ads Will Reward You for Binging Shows

Amid some big price hikes in the streaming sector, Netflix Basic with Ads offers a way to enjoy the library on the cheap with the caveat of the same name.

However, if you’re the kind of viewer who enjoys evenings out while engrossed in a show, Netflix is ​​easing this burden.

After announcing that 15 million subscribers have subscribed to the ad-based tier, Netflix is ​​launching the One Watch Three Get One Three initiative. In other words, there will be no commercials during the fourth episode.

“Starting in the first quarter of 2024, our advertisers globally will be able to use our new binge ad format that leverages the behavior of watching multiple episodes in a row,” the company said in a blog post. “After watching three consecutive episodes, subscribers will be presented with a fourth episode ad-free.”

Not a bad way to reward your dedication to not picking up the remote for three hours at a time.

To be fair to Netflix, the ad-based tier is gaining added value. Perhaps as a response to the arrival of Disney’s ad-based tariffs, Netflix is ​​also enabling users to download content to watch on the go. Till now this was reserved for the standard and premium tiers, but it is a big incentive for those who love to travel. Netflix is ​​the only streaming service with an ad-based tier that offers this benefit.

The resolution is now up to 1080p and you can watch two concurrent streams at the same time.

However, we’re still talking about a company that, unlike the television commercial interruption, was totally cool with sharing passwords, so let’s not get too carried away with the praise, right?

