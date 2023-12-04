Netflix and Apple open the door to bundling with streaming rivals

After years of sitting on the sidelines, two streaming companies that have long been reluctant to bundle their wares with competing services seem to be a little more open to the idea.

On Monday, telecom giant Verizon announced a $10-a-month deal that includes ad tiers for both Netflix and Max. This is a 40 percent discount compared to their standard prices.

And that’s notable because while Max has offered discounted pricing before (Max offered its ad tier for $3 per month for Black Friday), Netflix hasn’t offered any discounts or bulk on its plans for several years. Price is not offered.

Of course, it’s unclear whether Netflix is ​​offering wholesale pricing to Verizon or how the cost of the discount is being shared among the three companies, but the 40 percent discount suggests that either Verizon, Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix or some combination thereof is helping to subsidize those costs.

Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg said at a UBS conference Monday morning that bundles are something that “no one else can do” and that creating new bundles is a priority for the telecommunications company.

It should be noted that Verizon has offered Netflix in its bundles before, but has never done so for an advertising tier, and has suggested that in the past it was covering the cost of Netflix in its other bundles.

The launch of Netflix’s ad tier at a lower price a year ago appears to be a tipping point, with Netflix executives noting that it is generating better margins at that tier than its base ad-free tier.

At the same time, another streaming service that has been reluctant to bundle seems to be more open to it. Sources confirm that Apple TV+ has had some talks with Paramount about an Apple TV+/Paramount+ bundle, though what that bundle will actually look like is unclear (it could be through an intermediary like Verizon). .

Apple TV+ doesn’t have any ad tiers yet, but it recently raised prices, making the fight a priority. Apple has had success with bundling of its own services (Apple One includes services like Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple News, and cloud storage), but as it looks to grow its streaming video service to profitability. Wants, it seems it is open to partnering with other players in the sector to keep membership consistent and reduce churn.

Streaming services from legacy media companies like Disney (Disney+, Hulu), NBCUniversal, (Peacock), Warner Bros. Discovery (Max) and Paramount (Paramount+) have long shown a willingness to offer discounts or bundles in-house (Disney Is shown. bundles) or with partners (Peacock’s deal with Instacart+ last month, Paramount+’s deal with Walmart+).

But new bundles involving Netflix and Apple show that some players who avoided massive discounts or bulk offers are embracing the idea, and are looking to partnerships with their older media competitors to stay in the game. are doing.

