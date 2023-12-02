NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) declares $0.50 dividend

board of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.50 per share on January 24. This means the annual payout is 2.2% of the current stock price, which is above the industry average.

NetApp’s earnings easily cover distributions

Impressive dividend yields are nice, but they won’t matter much if the payouts can’t be maintained. Based on the last payout, NetApp was earning enough to comfortably cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being kept towards growing the business.

Next year will see a growth of 62.9% in EPS. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could reach 42% by next year, which we think could be quite sustainable going forward.

NetApp has a solid track record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, dividends have totaled $0.60 to $2.00 annually. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13% per year over that time. It’s good to see strong dividend growth, and no cuts for a long time.

There is a possibility of dividend increase

Investors may be attracted to a stock based on the quality of payment history. NetApp has impressed us by growing EPS at 21% per year over the last five years. NetApp is clearly capable of growing rapidly while returning cash to shareholders, making it a strong dividend payer in the future.

NetApp looks like a great dividend stock

Overall, we believe this is a great income investment, and we think maintaining the dividend this year might be a conservative choice. Distributions are easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted into cash flows. Overall, it checks a lot of the boxes we look for when picking income stocks.

Investors generally prefer companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy over those with an irregular dividend policy. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, these are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a little further, we have identified 1 warning sign for NetApp Investors need to be cautious going forward. Is NetApp not the opportunity you were looking for? Why weren’t we investigated? Selecting Top Dividend Stocks.

