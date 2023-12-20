News Nestle CEO says weight-loss drugs no threat to coffee business – Reuters Taranga News December 20, 2023 1 min read Nestle CEO says weight-loss drugs no threat to coffee business Reuters Source link Continue Reading Previous Previous post: 5 things to know before the stock market opens on Wednesday – NBC Los AngelesNext Next post: Post-mortem: Why did sustainable fashion brand Dai close its doors? Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Related News Prime Minister welcomes the appointment of Eric Janse as the new Clerk of the House of Commons December 20, 2023 Buying Apple Stock in 2024 and Expecting it to 2x by 2029? What has to happen here? The Motley Fool December 20, 2023