Nerdytek’s CYKEY keyboard is ideal for gamers and tech nerds

Nerdytek’s CYKEY mechanical keyboard is equipped with Gateron Pro 3.0 yellow switches and has , [+] RGB LED behind each key. nerdytech

There are a lot of mechanical keyboards on the market right now and many of them are aimed at gamers who need a high-performance keyboard that can be customized to give them an edge when playing competitive games online. Many gamers choose wired mechanical keyboards to ensure that their performance is the most responsive without the lag that can often plague Bluetooth keyboards.

I’m reviewing a German mechanical keyboard from German company nerdytek this month. This is a wired keyboard with no wireless connectivity. The layout is 81-key, 75% ANSI, with as compact a footprint as possible without removing essential keys that gamers need. The CYKEY Gateron G Pro 3.0 comes factory-fitted with south-facing RGB LEDs and shine-through keycaps with yellow linear switches.

The hot-swappable switches can be swapped out for any MX-compatible switches from manufacturers like Gateron or Cherry. If you want a more clicky sound or a quieter feel, it’s easy to change those switches and set the keyboard to suit you. I like the Gateron yellow switches, but many gamers like the red, blue, or brown versions.

Along with a full row of function/media keys, nerdytek’s CYKEY also has a volume knob , [+] Mute function. A second knob and rotary switch comes with the keyboard and can replace any of the three keys on the right side with a rotary function. nerdytech

The RGB backlights on the CYKEY offer customizable lighting with 30 effects, which can change animation speed along with brightness levels and color settings. I’m not a huge fan of RGB keyboards, but because the CYKEY can set its LEDs to a single color and give a stable backlight state, I found it very useful for typing in low light levels.

Those Gateron Yellow switches are cherry on top for their responsiveness and with a polling rate of 1000kHz, the CYKEY is incredibly agile and responds instantly to key presses with a feeling of absolute precision. However, life is not all fun and games and for those who want to work with this keyboard, the CYKEY has three slope settings, making it perfect for typing documents. The finish of the keycaps is smooth but has enough grip to enable precise touch typing. The keyboard is as good for spreadsheets and documents as it is for playing games.

CYKEN has a row of a dozen function keys, which can also serve as multimedia keys for Mac and PC. With CYKEY there is no need to reprogram key settings as pressing Fn + 6 or 7 puts the keyboard into Windows or macOS mode. In addition to the multimedia key functions, the CYKEY also has a volume knob next to the F12 key that adjusts the host computer’s sound output and also mutes the speaker when pressed.

The Nerdytek CYKEY has three different rake angles thanks to extendable legs with two levels. nerdytech

On the right side of the keyboard, there is a vertical line of three keys labeled Home/End, Del/Ins, and PgUp/PgDn. Any of these keys can be removed and replaced with other rotary switches and knobs that come with the keyboard. Depending on which key is used to change it, that rotary switch and knob can provide direct control over screen brightness levels, zooming, and even desktop switching.

The exact effect of the second knob depends on the operating system you’re using, but I don’t recall ever seeing anything like it on any other mechanical keyboard. A lot of keyboards feature a volume knob, but being able to customize and change the second keycap and switch with the knob is new to me.

CYKEY comes with spare switches, a switch puller, a cable, and keycaps for both Windows and macOS computers. I don’t know why not all keyboard manufacturers ship keyboards for dual systems. Extra keycaps cost very little and yet leaving them out turns out many potential customers. Let’s look at more keyboards with macOS keycaps, especially as Apple’s keyboards are expensive and lacking in options.

Although the NerdyTech Psyche is for gamers, it also makes a good general-purpose mechanical , [+] keyboard. nerdytech

Gamers are notorious for customizing their rigs, so the NerdyTech CYKEY keyboard has a QMK chipset onboard. It can be reprogrammed using VIA software or the VIA website with Google’s Chrome browser. Using VIA, you can easily reprogram any key, create macros or assign special functions to individual buttons and program CYKEY as a personalized keyboard.

Decision: The Nerdytek CYKEY is a mechanical keyboard that gets louder the more you use it. CYKEY is a customizable keyboard and the switches and keycaps can be changed to suit your taste. If the legends on the keys become worn or the switches become damaged, they can be replaced in seconds. This keyboard can stay with you for a long time. CYKEY’s responsiveness, wide range of lighting effects and fully-programmable QMK firmware make it a natural choice for gamers. There is very little to criticize about this keyboard and it offers excellent value for money. recommended.

Pricing & Availability: The Nerdytek CYKEY Gaming Keyboard is available now and is priced at €129.99 plus shipping.

more info: www.nerdytek.com

