Nepal government bans TikTok, citing harm to ‘social harmony’

Nov. 13 (UPI) — The Nepal government announced Monday that it has banned the TikTok social media video app in the country, citing its negative impact on the country’s “social harmony.”

Nepal’s Council of Ministers decided to take the step after concluding that the “propaganda” conducted on the platform was contrary to national interests, state television reported.

Government spokesperson and Communications Minister Rekha Sharma said, “There is continuous misinformation being spread by TikTok, which is disturbing our family structure and social relations. To control this, it has been decided to shut down TikTok for the time being.” ” Preparations to block the app have started.

The government said the impetus for banning the Chinese-owned short-form video app came from the increase in “social, religious and communal bonding activities” on the platform.

Nepal’s decision adds to concerns over misinformation circulating on social media, especially since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war last month.

On October 19, the EU asked TikTok and Facebook’s parent company Meta to clarify their efforts to combat conflict-related disinformation, and warned TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew to step up moderation of content on the platform.

Citing the widespread use of TikTok by children, EU officials claimed that digitally altered videos on the platform related to the massacre of hundreds of Israelis by Hamas terrorists at a music festival on October 7 violate EU law .

In August, New York City banned TikTok from city-owned devices after it posed a security threat to its technology network.

Last month, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, R-MO, called on the Biden administration to ban TikTok over what he called an increase in anti-Israel, pro-Hamas content on the platform.

However, not everyone in Nepal was happy with the government’s decision to ban TikTok.

Gagan Kumar Thapa, general secretary of the opposition Nepali Congress Party, said that although some regulation of social media is necessary, the apps should not be completely shut down in the name of maintaining social harmony.

In a statement quoted by Nepal Television, Thapa said that the government’s real intention with this move is to suppress “freedom of expression and personal liberty”, adding, “The government should correct this move.”

