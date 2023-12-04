NEOM unveils its latest tourism destination Siranna in Saudi Arabia

Courtesy of NEOM

NEOM has recently introduced “Siranna”, a new tourism destination within the new sustainable regional development being developed in northwestern Saudi Arabia. Aiming to blend innovation and sophistication, while integrating with the coastal terrain, the design seeks to offer a luxury escape with a 65-key hotel and 35 residences. Prioritizing minimal intervention into nature, Siranna’s development uses specific techniques to preserve the local landscape. The architecture pays homage to the heritage of the region, blending into the mountains and wadis. This initiative is in line with NEOM’s dedication to creating sustainable spaces in nature.

Courtesy of NEOM

Accessible to guests via water transportation, according to the official statement the design “emphasizes relaxation, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in a number of amenities: spas, wellness spaces, a signature beach club, and on foot or horseback But beautiful paths to explore.” Furthermore, Siranna is part of NEOM’s commitment to creating spaces that foster creativity and well-being, giving visitors and residents a place to relax and gain new perspectives.

Planned as a cross-border city development project in Saudi Arabia, NEOM boasts of futuristic and sustainable interventions that foster innovation. Last month, the mega project announced a new upscale coastal destination called Epicon. Epicon aims to redefine hospitality and architectural standards in the Gulf of Aqaba. In October, Zaha Hadid Architects unveiled plans for a spectacular 330-metre-high skyscraper within the Trozena ski resort, located at the NEOM development in Saudi Arabia. The new crystal-like skyscraper will be on a mountain overlooking a central artificial lake. Finally, at the 18th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia, NEOM unveiled an exhibition presenting the concept and standards guiding the design of its proposed 170 kilometer long linear city “The Line”.

Source: www.archdaily.com