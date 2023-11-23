Neobank startup iPeakoin raises nearly $10 million in Series A from Genfund

iPeacoin

Sheridan, Wyoming, United States, November 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – iPeakoin, an innovative neobank creation solution in traditional finance and crypto, recently closed its Series A, “almost ten million dollars led by Genfund “. To the founder. Founded in 2020 with dual headquarters in Singapore and Hong Kong, iPeakoin has distinguished itself in the fintech landscape by bridging traditional finance and the crypto industry. The founding team, alumni of prestigious institutions such as Stanford and the University of Michigan, brings extensive expertise in the fintech, technology and crypto industries from Google, Meta, Visa and Ant Financial.

iPeakoin’s product suite is broad and innovative, serving a diverse range of customers from traditional industries such as advertising and gaming to global business and Web3.0 projects. Their offerings include:

1. Crypto Wallet for Enterprises: This product enables seamless management of large amounts of digital assets for enterprise customers who require greater control and higher compliance standards.

2. Global Account: This simplifies the “Know Your Business” process for fiat settlements, exchanges and payments and interfaces with crypto wallets.

3. Quantum Virtual Card: A virtual multi-currency business credit card that facilitates online payments where Visa or MasterCard are accepted. iPeakoin has also pioneered crypto card solutions with several clients including Onekey.

4. Particle Treasuries: Backed by US T-bills, offers attractive yields for passive funds with flexible terms.

iPeakoin plays a key role in mainstream crypto adoption, addressing the demand for a banking platform that can manage both crypto payments and traditional financial services. Its ecosystem bridges the gap between traditional and digital finance, helping businesses streamline payment flows and reach new market shares. The platform significantly reduces onboarding time compared to traditional banking, helping businesses start operations in just a few days.

In emerging markets, where crypto is increasingly being used as a trading and investment asset, iPeakoin’s services are especially valuable. Companies in developed markets are accepting cryptocurrency payments from these emerging market countries, opening up a lucrative sector that was previously underserved.

Michael Wu, founder and CEO of iPeakoin, highlights the importance of crypto in cross-border corporate transactions, emphasizing its role in business operations more than investment opportunities. He noted that a large number of multinational corporations are using crypto for business purposes.

“We see more and more companies in traditional industries adopting crypto for a variety of reasons, especially companies operating in countries with unstable economic climates and volatile currency exchange rates,” according to Robert Feng, vice president of sales and strategy. , “It is also a good sign to see regulators formulating relevant policies so that partners and service providers like us know how we proceed in a compliant manner.

iPeakoin is also investing heavily to build banking infrastructure in several continents, including the Middle East, Latin America, and India. “We are often asked by our customers if we can help them in this or that country, so we have to move at lightning speed to build local capabilities by working with local banks or payment providers”, said Michael. said, “Meanwhile, we also need to navigate local regulations to ensure compliance and anti-money laundering standards, which can sometimes be unclear. That’s why we look to obtain licenses and operate licensed financial Invests a lot in partnering with institutions.

The company aspires to create a new generation of banking for global businesses, enabling greater control over business funds and simplifying transactions. iPeakoin’s focus on product differentiation and compliance has led to five-fold growth in 2023.

Romy Song, co-founder and head of product at iPeakoin, summarizes iPeakoin’s product vision in one sentence: “Our goal is to develop an innovative product that enables new businesses and new markets to fuel their growth. “By effectively combining traditional financial infrastructure with blockchain technology, we can offer more efficient solutions that respond to the emerging demands of the new business landscape.”

