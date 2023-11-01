Neo wraps up APAC hackathon tour with Hong Kong finale

Neo recently concluded its APAC Hackathon series with a Grand Finals event held at Cyberport, Hong Kong on 27-28 October. The event brought together 23 teams from across the world and presented a series of projects across multiple categories. The initiative is part of Neo’s efforts to encourage Web3 development in the Asia-Pacific region, providing a platform for developers and innovators to connect and collaborate.

Winner Showcase

The final event in Hong Kong marked the end of a four-month tour, which saw GAS Station events held in Tokyo, Ho Chi Minh City, Bangalore, Seoul and Singapore. GAS Stations were regional hackathons where participants competed for prizes and an invitation to the Hong Kong finale. Alternatively, developers can submit projects online to compete for invitations.

The presentations from each of the 23 teams were evaluated by a panel of judges including Neo co-founder Eric Zhang, Head of Neo Ecosystem Development John Wang, OSL CTO Henry Chen, and community representatives from groups including XLabs, COZ, Neo News Today it was done. , Neo SPCC, Red4Sec, R3E Network and Flamingo Finance.

Grand prizes were awarded in five categories, while a single Neo Star Award was presented as an additional prize for students. The grand prize winners received US$10,000 each, while the Neo Star winner received $3,000. Additionally, winners are eligible for grants through Neo’s newly launched $1 million accelerator initiative with Web3Labs, which aims to nurture the Web3 industry in Hong Kong. All teams walked away with $2,000 in Google Cloud credits, while five teams also received $5,000 in AWS credits.

The major award winners in their respective categories are as follows:

DeFi and Payments: Prophet, a prediction platform that enables users to place bets based on their beliefs.

NFTs and gaming: Card Brawl, a rogue-like trading card game.

AI, Social, and DAOs: Magipop, a DAO that focuses on community co-creation, using AI and blockchain to automate revenue sharing for collaborative creativity.

Infrastructure: Neocast is a push notification service catering to DApps, DAOs, wallets and other decentralized services on the Neo blockchain.

General/Special: Respect, a crypto trading bot that focuses on on-chain quantitative trading.

Neo Star: SuperSquad, a platform that challenges users to collect money to achieve goals.

The AWS award winners are:

speakers

Beyond the competition, the event featured a number of keynote speakers and panels discussing various aspects of Web3, its development and opportunities within Hong Kong. Johnny Ng Kit-chong, member of the Hong Kong Legislative Council, gave opening remarks highlighting the potential of the Web3 community in creating real-life applications to improve people’s lives. Cyberport’s Chief Corporate Development Officer Ian Chan also delivered the opening remarks, setting a positive tone for the event.

Ben El-Baz, Head of Ecosystem at Hashkey, shared insights on the next era of digital asset exchange, while King Leung, Head of Financial Services and Fintech at InvestHK, addressed the advantages of pursuing a Web 3 career in Hong Kong, and further Insisted. The city’s role as a hub of innovation in the region.

Da Hongfei made an important announcement during his keynote, revealing details about Neo’s new initiative – the EVM sidechain, expanding the Neo ecosystem and providing more opportunities for developers and startups. John Wang and Web3Labs CEO Caspar Wong Chun-Long held a signing ceremony to officially launch the “Web3.0 Global Acceleration Program”.

Panel discussions focused on a variety of topics including regulation, incubation programs, security and privacy, Hong Kong’s Web 3 future, real-world assets and more.

Duncan Chiu Tat-kun, Member of the Hong Kong Legislative Council for the Technology and Innovation functional constituency, delivered the closing remarks, expressing optimism for the future of Web3 in Hong Kong.

Source: neonewstoday.com