Nenotoh Switch Controller Review: Price, Specifications, Performance

Nenotoh Switch controller review: Controller and Apple TV

Quality gaming controllers can be expensive, especially when you combine them with console or subscription costs. The Nenotoh Switch controller delivers a seamless gaming experience that won’t break the bank.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, gaming has increased in popularity. Nevertheless, regardless of platform, games may require a controller to operate.

Apple Arcade, which was introduced in 2019, opened the door to a more immersive gaming experience on Apple devices. This includes offering console-like games played with or without a controller on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Furthermore, Apple continues to push the idea of ​​gaming on its devices.

In macOS Sonoma, they introduced Game Mode. It automatically gives games the highest priority on your Mac’s CPU and GPU while reducing background task usage and reducing latency with wireless accessories.

While Apple Arcade doesn’t require a top-tier controller for a great gaming session, it’s still nice to have a controller that can keep up with your games. With the Nenotoh Switch Controller, you can have a great gaming experience while not hurting your wallet to get there.

Nenotoh Switch controller review – a familiar design

The Nenotoh Switch controller is designed like other basic gaming controllers you’ll find. Still, unlike pricier controllers with sleek exteriors, this one offers a mostly black design with small colored elements included.

Measuring 6.18 x 4.33 x 2.24 inches and weighing .44 pounds, the Switch controller is light to hold and portable for gaming on the go.

The front contains the standard controls found on most controllers, including the D-pad, ABXY buttons, left and right thumbsticks, and LED lights located in the bottom center to indicate connection mode.

Nenotoh Switch controller review: ABXY buttons and controls

There are five buttons in the upper center, each of which enables different actions. There is an “H” button to go home and power the controller, a plus and minus button, an auto button identified by a “T”, and an “O” button to take a screenshot.

If the Switch controller becomes unresponsive or is not pairing, there is a small hole on the back upper right screen to insert a pin to restart it.

Located at the top of the controller are the familiar left and right buttons, which are also joined by the ZR and ZL buttons.

Nenotoh Switch controller review: Back of the controller

There’s also a USB-C port on top for charging the controller and playing with a wired connection. You can use the existing cord in the box or the included USB-C to USB-A cable.

There is a motor inside the Switch controller that will vibrate the controller to simulate motion from within the game. However, the controller was not vibrating in the games we were playing. It did this only when we recognized it within the game controller settings.

Nenotoh Switch Controller Review: LED Light Indicator

A 550mAh polymer lithium battery is also installed inside the switch controller. This will give you about ten hours of playback time but will take about 3.5 hours to fully recharge.

The bottom row of LED lights indicates battery status.

Power is off, charging and light flashing = Charging but not fully charged

= Charging but not fully charged Power is off, charging is going on, lights are off = fully charged

= fully charged Power on, charging and lights flashing = Charging but not fully charged

= Charging but not fully charged Power is on, charging is going on, lights are on = fully charged

If you are using the Switch controller and the LED light starts flashing rapidly, the controller should be charged soon. Still, to know the battery percentage, you can check it in the game controller settings in macOS.

Nenotoh Switch controller review: game controller settings on Mac

If you don’t use the Switch controller for five minutes, it will automatically go into sleep mode.

Nenotoh Switch controller review – a responsive gaming experience

Playing with the Switch controller was no different from playing with any other controller, although it may have been better than some. With strong connectivity and low latency, gaming was surprisingly smooth and responsive.

Pressing the “H” button enables pairing and connectivity mode. When the LED lights blink slowly on their own the controller is in connectivity mode. Additionally, holding down the “H” button for a longer period of time will cause the lights to flash and move faster, indicating that the controller is in pairing mode.

Once connected, you can play any game that supports controller use. The Switch controller connects via Bluetooth 5.0, so it can connect to almost any gaming device.

Playing various Apple Arcade games with the controller resulted in a smooth gaming experience with no lag in connectivity. The controller can be about ten meters away from your gaming station, which – in many cases – is more than enough distance when playing.

Thanks to the built-in precise six-axis gyroscopic sensor, we can execute every turn, jump and glide flawlessly. As a result, we didn’t lose any games due to lag or command stutter.

A game that stands the test of time was Temple run, If you have played before, you know that this game is all about making quick decisions while avoiding many obstacles.

Although the game starts off at a slow pace, it gets progressively faster as it progresses. As it happened, the Switch controller continued to make snap-judgment moves in the short term.

Although the Switch controller worked reliably when playing various games, it had some trouble getting it to work with other games that support use of the controller.

When playing on the 2022 Apple TV 4K, the controller worked with every supported game. Still, when playing on the 2022 MacBook Air, the controller will not work on the same games that indicated they support a controller.

This may have been an issue with the game itself rather than the Switch controller, but it still rendered it unusable. This resulted in us having to use another method of playing or switch to another game.

Nenotoh Switch Controller Review – A great controller at a great price

The Nenotoh Switch controller is a great addition to your gaming setup – especially if you’re subscribed to Apple Arcade. Plus its price being under $30 makes its performance even more impressive.

Nenotoh Switch controller review: Nenotoh Switch controller design

From initial thoughts, you might think that a low-end budget controller wouldn’t be any good – or, if anything, half-decent. However, when using it with fast-paced gaming, the Switch controller changes that perception by bringing reliable connectivity and low latency.

The controller felt comfortable in our hands while playing with its lightweight and non-slip design. We were able to hold it without worrying about the controller slipping and damaging the game’s stability.

Plus, because of its ergonomic build, all the controls were easy to reach, and we didn’t have to break our fingers trying to press buttons.

The one downside is that while you’ll get ten hours of usage, it takes about four hours to fully charge. That’s a long time for a controller with a 550mAh battery and no screen.

Additionally, the Switch controller’s default settings cannot be customized within macOS settings, which can be limiting for Mac gamers.

If you like to play games occasionally and want a good controller at a reasonable price, the Nenotoh Switch controller is worth checking out. However, if you’re a hardcore gamer who plays intense games, you may want to look at a higher-end controller for your gaming setup.

Nenotoh Switch Controller Review – Professional

USB-C charging

fast connectivity

reactive actions

good value

Nenotoh Switch Controller Review – Cons

long charging time

No way to tell what percentage the battery is at on the controller

Not customizable on macOS

Available in only one color

Rating: 4 out of 5

Where to buy Nenotoh Switch Controller

You can purchase the Nenotoh Switch Controller from Amazon for $21.99. It is available in black colour.

Source: appleinsider.com