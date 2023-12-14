Nelson Peltz and Jay Russulo are seeking seats on Disney's board. cnn business

New York CNN –

A powerful activist investor is stepping up his fight over Disney’s future in an attempt to gain two seats on Disney’s board in a long-running feud with CEO Bob Iger and the company’s management.

Trian Fund Management will nominate its founder Nelson Peltz and former Disney Chief Financial Officer Jay Russulo for election to Disney’s board, the investment firm said Thursday. It comes after Trian in November launched a new bid for seats on Disney’s board – a move that the media group rejected – resuming its fight from earlier this year.

Over the past year Disney has struggled mightily with a surprising number of flops, declining viewership for movies and linear television, as well as massive losses in its streaming business. Peltz is looking for a change.

Peltz, Trian’s chief executive officer, said, “As Disney’s largest active shareholder, we can no longer sit idly by as the current directors and their chosen replacements stand in the way of needed change, and peers and competitors consistently outperforming. are doing.” statement. “The renewal of shareholder-led boards with focused and aligned directors who are accountable to company owners is long overdue.”

Disney shares rose 1.2% on Wednesday.

The company has pushed back against Peltz and Trian in the past but said it would review the proposal.

“Disney has an experienced, diverse and highly qualified board,” Disney said in a release responding to Trian’s nomination. “The Governance and Nominating Committee, which evaluates director nominations, will review the proposed Trian nominees and provide a recommendation to the Board as part of its governance process.”

Trian said he believes the driving factor behind Disney’s performance is a board that is “too closely tied to the long-serving CEO and too disconnected from the interests of shareholders.”

The firm also said that although it approves of the appointment of Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman and former Sky CEO Jeremy Darroch as directors as a step towards achieving “impartiality” on Disney’s board, it An inadequate step.

Trian hopes to hold the next annual meeting in the spring of 2024.

While Disney shareholders rejoiced at the return of CEO Bob Iger to the helm of the company in 2022, this year the company has struggled with declining linear TV revenue, box office failure and cost-cutting efforts.

Disney+, the company’s streaming platform, is facing a severe cash crunch as the company struggles to transition into the streaming age. Disney raised the price of its ad-free streaming subscription to $13.99 per month in October, but left the $7.99 price tag of its ad tier unchanged.

While Disney has said it expects its streaming segment to start turning a profit by the end of next year, it lost streaming subscribers in the US and Canada last quarter. Disney has indicated that it may expand efforts to prevent password sharing between users.

Viewership has also declined on Disney’s former cash cow ESPN, and Disney is under pressure to accelerate its transition to streaming.

Iger acknowledged the challenges facing Disney this year at the company’s annual town hall in November and said he is focused on building a new, more modern business model for Disney.

While Disney shares, at about $95 a share, have climbed higher since trading at their lowest level in nearly ten years in November. The stock is up about 9% this year, but it remains well below its highs in recent years.

