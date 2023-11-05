Neither democracy nor "federal democracy" are ideal

Currently, if you search “what’s wrong with politics” you can get a lot of hits. Many of the suggested answers reflect a long-standing central tenet of progressivism that more democracy is the solution. As Woodrow Wilson wrote, when “something interferes between the people and the government… put aside anything in the way.” This has led to the term “democratic” being applied to anything that is politically acceptable, and “undemocratic” to anything that is opposed.

Unfortunately, the majority’s determination is entirely consistent with choices that destroy freedom. America’s Founders said so clearly. And the contraction of individual liberty with the “progressive” expansion of democracy in America has shown this lesson to anyone willing to pay attention.

John Adams said that the natural rights of Americans “cannot be abrogated or restricted by the laws of humanity.” James Madison said that democracy “offers nothing to resist the temptation to sacrifice the weaker party.” Alexander Hamilton wrote, “Real liberty is never found in the extremes of despotism or democracy.” Thomas Jefferson insisted that “Elective despotism was not the government we fought for; but one…founded on independent principles.” Furthermore, he wrote that “Minorities have equal rights of their own, which equal laws must protect, and to violate would be oppression.,

In fact, the word democracy does not appear anywhere in the Declaration of Independence or the Constitution. And a Constitution of limited, enumerated powers that includes a Bill of Rights against government overreach is clearly incompatible with unlimited democracy. There would be no purpose in protecting certain rights from government infringement, even if democratically supported, if whatever the majority decided always determined the law.

Unfortunately, political democracy as an ideal has serious flaws. In fact, as Friedrich Hayek said, this is often the problem, because “all the limits on government power inherited before unlimited democracy are breaking down.”

An ideal would be to avoid violating the established rights of individuals. But policies that somehow manage to garner 50-percent-plus-one votes often take coercive measures that take away some from others. An ideal would be responsive; People’s choices have to be given importance. This will encourage people to be well informed and think carefully about policies. Powerful incentives will be needed to prevent dishonesty and misrepresentation. Its scope has to be limited, because no one wants every choice about their life to be subject to the determination of the majority. If you think otherwise, ask people if they want what they want in their lives to be dictated by majority rule rather than their own choices.

But violating the rights of “democratically” people is the default setting for law and regulation today rather than the rare exception. Virtually no one’s vote changes significant election outcomes, which is a far cry from giving people the power to effectively carry out their wishes. Not only do politics place few effective restrictions on dishonesty and misrepresentation, but voters also face very limited incentives to think carefully about such malfeasance.

In contrast, a system of voluntary cooperation based on self-ownership requires that property rights be respected; No one can violate the rights of the majority owners. Individuals’ dollar votes alter their outcomes, even if their preferences are not the majority’s preferences, making them far better informed about politics than they are. Other mechanisms exist to provide integrity and accountability.

In short, market “democracy” rather than political democracy, which often focuses on limiting or eliminating market democracy, would better serve Americans across a wide range of areas. And those areas include virtually all decisions and policies that we do not need to share (which is almost all of them, beyond the mutual protection of our property rights). We would be better served by giving people in such areas the right to self-determination through their own voluntary arrangements, protected by their inalienable rights.

This conclusion is inconsistent not only with today’s government actions, but also with the “workers’ democracy” argument often given for the monopoly power of special representation granted by unions and their government, which has given Americans our “hot Labor Summer” has been given. About union strikes and demands.

Unions justify their claims to special representation of workers as consistent with political democracy, as if this were the norm. Just as democracy means that those who did not vote for the winning candidate must accept their political representation, he claims that all workers must accept the union representation services chosen by a majority of workers in an election. But that analogy fails because, as Charles Baird said, “Federalities are not governments.”

Democracy’s “compulsory subordination of a numerical minority to the will of the numerical majority” makes sense only in very limited circumstances – where “different individual outcomes cannot peacefully co-exist – for example, national defence. , rules and budget for the police and courts.” But governments are monopolists on the legal use of force, always facing the temptation to use that power against their own citizens. Furthermore, democracy was advocated not to enable, but to limit, those who exercised the power of government over them. As a result, “compulsory subordination of individuals to the will of the majority is justified only in constitutionally authorized government activities.”

[But] Buying and selling labor services is a personal matter. Different outcomes can co-exist peacefully. When one employee decides to accept or reject the terms of a job offer, another employee may make a different decision. Offering and accepting a job is a matter of mutual, voluntary agreement between the employer and the employee. Others may decide for themselves among the available options. Every person can pursue his own path in peace.

Baird summarized his findings elsewhere when he wrote:

The framers of the Constitution drew a bright line separating the rules of decision-making in government and the rules of decision-making in the private sphere of human action…It is legitimate to override individual preferences in favor of majority rule only with respect to enumerated, Limited powers of the federal government. Everything else should be left up to individuals to decide – regardless of what most other people prefer. No person is forced to submit to the will of the majority.

Exclusive representation is a violation of voluntary exchange. This implies that a person is not the master of his own labour. In fact, most of their coworkers own it. This is a violation of a dissenting worker’s freedom of association. Freedom of association in private matters requires that every individual is free to choose whether or not he wishes to associate with other persons, or groups of persons, who wish to associate with him. Freedom of association prohibits any form of forced union formation, even by majority vote. Selling your labor services to a willing buyer is a very personal act.

The federal analogy of democracy is also weakened by the fact that political winners routinely have to stand for re-election. In contrast, once a union is certified in a single election, its power to represent that workplace continues without the need for another election. Thereafter, people who voted in that election do not need to be given a chance to vote again, and any new workers also do not need to be given a chance to vote. “Like the United Auto Workers, the end result is that none of [current] “Unionized workers always vote for the union.”

Democracy has many failings as an ideal way to organize society. And the exclusive representative power of unions is justified by an unfair analogy with democracy. That mixed misconception is not good for Americans. We would be better served in both cases if we instead relied on private property and voluntary arrangements, which generally do not require decision making. To do the opposite – to be constantly suspicious of what “democracy” might force us to do against our will – cannot return us closer to the equal rights and equal treatment under the law that would be the real ideal for society. Is.

Gary M. Gales

Dr. Gary Gales is Professor of Economics at Pepperdine.

His research focuses on the role of liberty, including public finance, public choice, theory of the firm, organization of industry, and the ideas of many classical liberals and America’s Founders.

His books include Pathways to Policy Failure, faulty premises, faulty policies, angel of peaceAnd lines of freedom,

Get notified of new articles from Gary M. Gales and AIER.

Source: www.aier.org