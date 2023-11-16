Neighbor of son of agent accused of murder recalls the moment she learned of crime: ‘My heart was completely broken’

Authorities charge Samuel Haskell with murder of his wife and in-laws

Elle Anonymous remembers seeing Mei Lee Haskell about a week before she disappeared.

Anonymous tells People, “I was taking my kids to school and she was taking her kids, we passed each other in the car, we rolled the window down and I remember I thought she “Looked very different from normal.” “She seemed really sad and sad and upset about something.”

Mei, along with her parents Gaoshan Li and Yanxiang Wang, have been missing since November 6. Her husband, Samuel Haskell IV, the son of a former Hollywood agent, is now charged with three counts of murder, accused of killing his wife, and the in-laws who accused authorities of burying her in garbage bags. was seen being thrown into a trash bin which contained a human torso.

Anonymous Haskell lives next door to the house and her children often play with her three boys. Her neighbor says Mei was an incredibly sociable person and loved planning parties and dinners for her friends.

Anonymous says that’s why it was not normal when she missed dinner with another friend and stopped responding to messages.

Although Anonymous was not home on the evening of November 7, she says her husband was at home and noticed a smell that smelled like rotten meat. He assumed that it was some dead animal caught from somewhere. But that night, the police came and began asking Anonymous’ husband questions about the Haskells, when he last saw them and who he saw.

Later that night, around 9 p.m., Anonymous’s eldest daughter texted her babysitter that she heard what she thought was a child screaming, “Hello” and “Help”, followed by There was a sound of a car door slamming and a loud scream.

The next morning, as Benami was getting ready to take one of her children to school, one of Mei’s closest friends was outside.

Anonymous recalls, “He looked completely pale and said to me, ‘Yes, there is really something wrong.’

Just then Anonymous went outside and saw a group of police officers next door. Detectives questioned Anonymous about his relationship with the Haskells and whether he had seen them recently.

Finally, one of the detectives told Anonymous that there was evidence of a crime, but they could not identify the victim because body parts were missing.

“My heart is completely broken,” says Anonymous. “That’s a crazy thing to hear.”

Eventually, the police inform Anonymous that they have arrested Sam and the children are safe and at school.

The body parts found in garbage bags have not yet been officially identified. But police believe that the torso found in the trash is Mei’s.

The news comes as a shock to residents of Tarzana, a quiet and affluent area in the hills, where the family moved in 2020.

Mei is remembered as a kind woman and devoted mother, who also served as a translator for her Chinese-speaking parents, who lived with the family.

Anonymous remembers that when the family came to live there, he and Mei quickly became friends. Mei was always eager to give gifts and make plans. Anonymous says Sam was “socially awkward” and collected weapons.

Once Anonymous’ water heater broke, Mei insisted that her neighbor use her shower.

“She was always available at all costs,” says Anonymous, “and she was very devoted to her children.”

AnnMarie Griffin, another neighbor who lived on the same street, remembers seeing Wang, who had suffered a stroke shortly before the family moved, repeatedly walking up and down the block as she practiced her walking skills. Had achieved capacity.

