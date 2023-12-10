Negotiators say Saudi Arabia is trying to block a global deal to phase out fossil fuels

Saudi Arabia, the world’s leading oil exporter, has become the biggest obstacle to a deal at the United Nations climate summit in Dubai, where countries are debating whether to phase out fossil fuels to fight global warming. Call for a shutdown, negotiators and other officials said.

The Saudi delegation has categorically opposed any language in the agreement that would also mention fossil fuels – oil, gas and coal, which when burned produce emissions that are dangerously warming the planet. Saudi negotiators have also objected to the provision, backed by at least 118 countries, which aims to triple global renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Saudi diplomats have been particularly adept at stifling discussion and slowing down negotiations, according to interviews with a dozen people who participated in the closed-door talks. The strategy includes inserting words into draft agreements that other countries consider poison pills; Slowing down provision to help vulnerable countries adapt to climate change; staging a walkout at a side meeting; And refused to sit down with negotiators pushing to phase out fossil fuels.

The Saudi opposition is significant because according to UN rules any agreement reached at the climate summit must be supported unanimously. Any one of the 198 participating countries could fail to reach an agreement.

Saudi Arabia is not the only country to raise concerns about more ambitious global efforts to fight climate change. The United States has sought to include warnings in the fossil fuel phase-out language. India and China have opposed language that would single out coal, the most polluting fossil fuel. Iran and Russia have insisted on provisions for security of natural gas. And many countries, such as Iraq, have expressed concern that oil and gas depletion could devastate countries that depend on fossil fuels for income and have asked for more financial assistance from rich countries.

But Saudi Arabia has stood out as the staunchest opponent of any deal on fossil fuels.

“Most countries differ on how fast you run out of fossil fuels,” said Linda Coulthard, a former U.N. climate adviser who was in the room for talks this week. “Saudi Arabia doesn’t even want to talk,” he said.

Saudi officials did not respond to requests for comment.

If nations agree to phase out or phase out fossil fuels in Dubai, it would be a historic moment. Previous UN climate agreements have avoided mentioning the term “fossil fuel”, let alone considering phaseout.

But the dynamics appear to have changed this year, which has been the hottest year in history. A group of small islands-led nations whose countries are most vulnerable to sea level rise and other climate-fueled extreme weather events want the summit to adopt a formal statement that coal, oil and The era of natural gas must soon be over. Ending. With Europe’s help, they have made “fossil fuel phaseout” their top goal at the talks, known as COP28.

This debate has been extremely controversial. In particular, oil and gas-rich nations in the Persian Gulf see the challenge to the future of fossil fuels, a resource that has brought extraordinary wealth to their governments and royal families, as an existential threat similar to climate change. Is.

Haitham al-Ghais, secretary-general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, warned his member states last week that it would be unacceptable if politically motivated campaigns put the prosperity and future of our people at risk. He urged them to reject any text targeting fossil fuels.

Saudi Arabia is the most influential country in the OPEC cartel. Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman recently said his country would “absolutely not” support the deal that calls for phasing out or eliminating fossil fuels.

This stance is more assertive than that taken by Saudi Arabia’s neighbor, the United Arab Emirates, another major oil and gas producer. Sultan Al Jaber, the Emirati official and oil executive chairing the talks, has said the move away from fossil fuels is “inevitable” but needs to be managed carefully.

Saudi Arabia and many oil companies have tried to focus the negotiations on emissions rather than fossil fuels, arguing that technologies such as carbon capture and storage, or CCS, can trap greenhouse gases from oil and gas and bury them. and allow them to continue. Use.

But other world leaders and most environmentalists say the best way to cut emissions is to switch to clean forms of energy like solar, wind or nuclear, reserving carbon capture for rare situations where alternatives are unavailable.

“The reality we need to face is that we have to phase out fossil fuels,” said Wopke Hoekstra, the European Commissioner for Climate Action. “We can’t dig ourselves out of the problem.”

Inside the negotiating chambers, things are even more conflicted, according to negotiators and others who asked to remain anonymous so they could describe the closed-door conversations.

They all accused the Arab bloc of countries at the United Nations, led by Saudi Arabia, as using procedural tactics to delay and obstruct an agreement on fossil fuels.

Many reported that Saudi diplomats used to give long speeches, which consumed most of the meeting time. He also said Saudi negotiators have argued that the 2015 Paris climate accord calls for emissions reductions without mentioning specific energy sources, and that nations should not go beyond that basic mandate.

The three negotiators also said Saudi Arabia had worked to delay the adoption of the text related to setting targets to protect countries from the consequences of climate change. The three said Saudi Arabia did not necessarily oppose the provision on its merits. But, negotiators explained, if developing countries do not see progress on the issue of adaptation, they will not be willing to adopt a comprehensive agreement that includes phasing out fossil fuels.

Saudi Arabia is also insisting that the phrase “common but differentiated responsibilities” be included in several parts of the text. The phrase refers to the theory that wealthy countries should do more to curb climate change because they have been polluting the longest. But the United States and Europe oppose the language because they say its use in UN forums would put pressure on rich, emerging economies like China and the wealthy Persian Gulf states, which are considered technologically developing countries. Has been done to reduce.

One European negotiator said Saudi Arabia’s insistence on including this phrase amounted to “sheer delay tactics”.

The Saudi-led Arab bloc walked out of a meeting on finance on Sunday, according to an official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“They’re using dirty tricks to stop progress on fossil fuel phaseout,” said Jake Schmidt, senior strategy director at the Natural Resources Defense Council, an environmental group.

Saudi Arabia has a long history of obstructing climate talks. In fact, one reason the UN climate body operates by consensus, with no single country able to block an agreement, is that Saudi Arabia demanded those rules at the first climate summit in 1992. and have struggled to maintain them ever since.

The Saudi delegation is dominated by members of the country’s energy ministry, which is closely linked to state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco. As recently as last year, it joined with Russia to pressure the United Nations to remove references to “human-induced climate change” from a scientific document, effectively challenging the scientific fact that burning fossil fuels Climate change occurs.

Saudi officials have argued in the past that phasing out fossil fuels is unrealistic, calling the idea a form of moral grandstanding by a country that appears incapable of following through on its pledges. Frustrated Saudis often point out that oil production is increasing in the United States and that during the energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, some European countries turned to coal-fired power plants.

In 2021, the Saudi energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz, dismissed as hypothetical a strategy put forth by the International Energy Agency for nations to reach a point by 2050 where they would stop adding emissions to the atmosphere. He compared it to a sequel to the musical film “La La Land”.

Despite decades of efforts to break the so-called “resource curse”, Saudi Arabia remains highly dependent on fossil fuel revenues to maintain its economy, its government budget, and its political stability.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is spending billions of dollars to invest in industries such as renewable energy, tourism, entertainment and artificial intelligence to diversify the Saudi economy.

Paradoxically, analysts say, this means the government needs oil revenues to finance its plans for life after oil. Officials expect budget deficits each year through 2026, partly due to declining oil revenues.

Saudi officials often say they see no contradiction between moving toward a future focused on renewable energy, addressing climate change, and continuing to export the kingdom’s oil, which they and other major oil producers say will bring the world a better future. It will be needed for many years to come, if not for energy, then for petrochemicals.

At COP28, visitors to Saudi Arabia’s exhibit are greeted by illuminated green letters declaring, “Here we write the future.” A striking panoramic projection of forests planted in the desert and business owners eager to talk about green initiatives amplifies the message: This is the new Saudi Arabia.

But analysts say the question is whether the Saudi diplomats inside the rooms are ready to move away from their old positions.

Somini Sengupta, Jenny Gross and Max Bierk contributed reporting from Dubai.

Source: www.nytimes.com