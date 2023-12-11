Negotiations for agreement on border and Ukraine stopped, allegations and counter-allegations started: 'Republicans' demands are unfair'

Congressional Republicans and Democrats remain at odds over the handling of border security and a supplemental aid package for Ukraine with just a week left before their recess.

Top negotiators Senators Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and James Lankford (R-Okla.) laid out each side’s position in the duel on Sunday morning’s show.

“Right now, Republican demands are unreasonable,” Murphy said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“If I were cynical, I would say Republicans have decided to tie support for Ukraine to immigration reform because they want Ukraine aid to fail,” the Democrat said.

Murphy stressed that he is “not crazy” and that Democrats are “still trying to resolve some of the big differences that remain.”

“It started with the Biden administration saying we need to create a national security package that includes Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan, and the border,” Lankford fired back on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

“We’re just trying to explain what tools are needed to get this back under control so we don’t have chaos on our southern border,” Gopper said.

Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) called the Republican demands “unreasonable.” Senator James Lankford (R-Okla.) argued that Congress needs to focus on the border. getty images

Since House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) took office, he has been adamant that Congress combine Ukraine aid and border security.

With that in mind, the White House launched a massive $106 billion supplemental request, including support for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, border security and others.

But Republicans criticized the border provisions as woefully inadequate.

Both Murphy and Lankford have been negotiating border provisions for about a month but it appears they are far apart.

Encounters with migrants at the border have increased under President Biden’s watch.

Cities across the country have been overwhelmed by the influx of migrants. New York Post

According to US Border Patrol data, a record 3.2 million encounters were recorded during fiscal year 2023, including 309,000 encounters in October alone.

Nearly all Republicans, including moderates such as Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah), appear to be in favor of linking border security and Ukraine aid.

Even some Democrats, including Senator John Fetterman (D-Penn.), have said that the discussion about the border is a “reasonable conversation.”

Lankford praised the Border Security Act of 2023, which cleared the GOP-led House of Representatives earlier this year without any Democratic support, as a model.

“Obviously, we’re not going to get 20, 30 Democrats in the Senate or a Democratic White House to sign on to this. But that doesn’t mean we sit back and do nothing,” he said.

Meanwhile, large numbers of migrants are crossing the border seeking asylum and Murphy vowed that Democrats would oppose any legislation blocking the border to those seeking asylum “legitimately.”

Republicans are battling a base that is uneasy about writing another big check to war-torn Ukraine. AP

Still, he was willing to “tighten up some of the rules so you don’t have 10,000 people coming in a day.”

Democrats are worried about giving too much ground to Republicans out of concern that it would diminish their leverage in future negotiations for a permanent solution to so-called “Dreamers” — or undocumented immigrants who grew up in the U.S. — and illegal immigrants.

Last week, Politico reported that Republicans were advocating for a removal authority similar to pandemic-era Title 42, which allowed border agents to immediately turn away migrants at the border — even asylum seekers .

“No, it’s actually not accurate,” Lankford said of that report. “There are a lot of things I’ve proposed, some things I haven’t.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) is supporting the negotiations, according to Senator James Lankford. AP

He did not go into much detail about what was right and what was not.

This week, the White House will likely increase engagement in talks on the issues, Murphy said.

The Senate is scheduled to adjourn for a holiday recess later this week, increasing the chances of negotiations.

Ukraine is pleading with the world not to forget them. getty images

White House and military officials have warned that funding for Ukraine is also being reduced.

Last week, Biden said GOP intransigence on funding would be a Christmas “gift” for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Lankford responded, “I am by no means a fan of Vladimir Putin, and the president knows that very well.

“This is not a Christmas present for him. If we have to deal with national security, we have to deal with Ukraine, and we have to deal with the border.

Source: nypost.com