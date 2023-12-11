Some nations want to remove more pollution than they create. This will promote nature.

Why promise net zero emissions when you can go even lower, say negative emissions?

As countries debate how to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions at the COP28 climate talks, a group of countries led by Denmark have decided to set an ultimate goal: getting more carbon dioxide, the main source of global warming, out of the atmosphere. , removing the emissions they emit.

The Negative Emitters Group was launched in Dubai on Sunday by Denmark, Finland and Panama, and it aims to reach that goal by reducing emissions, protecting and expanding forests and investing in new technologies.

Panama has already reached the goal with its vast forests that act as giant carbon sinks. Finland and Denmark hope to achieve this by 2035 and 2045 respectively.

How can countries become negative emitters?

“Becoming carbon neutral and then carbon negative is a huge challenge and we are not there yet,” warned Kai Mikkanen. finlandEnvironment Minister, “But we are really targeting it.”

For the rich Nordic country, the strategy is threefold. This will reduce emissions, especially in the energy sector. forests, and invest in carbon capture and removal technology. It prevents planet-warming emissions from reaching the atmosphere and then transports them where they can be permanently stored underground.

Many experts say that technology capture carbon And the store works but is expensive. It is still in the early days of deployment, so not available on a large scale.

are about 40 big carbon capture According to the International Energy Agency, ongoing projects around the world draw about 45 million tons of carbon dioxide each year. This is a small amount – about 0.1 percent of the 36.8 billion tonnes emitted globally, as reported by the Global Carbon Project.

Is carbon capture a realistic solution?

“Decades carbon capture “It is ineffective, unprofitable and risky for communities,” says Nikki Reisch, climate and energy program director at the Center for International Environmental Law. From this.”

Dan Jorgensen, denmarkThe Environment Minister admits there is a long road ahead.

“Obviously this is a big step, especially if you want to deploy technology It’s not fully developed yet,” he says.

Unlike Panama and Finland, Denmark does not have vast forests and sees new technology as crucial to reaching its goals.

The country has recently made a new beginning carbon capture The facility is expected to be operational by 2026. He hopes this project will serve as a proof of concept.

“When we first decided to make offshore wind form in 1991, a lot of people were shaking their heads thinking it was crazy because it was so expensive,” recalls Jorgensen. “But we did it and today, offshore wind is on par with fossils in price almost everywhere in the world. Can compete.” Today, about 50 percent of Denmark’s electricity comes from wind power.

Finland’s Maikanen says carbon capture It may still seem like “voodoo”, but he is confident the technology will become commonplace within 10 to 15 years as countries invest in it and costs come down.

Developing countries need financing to help reduce emissions

Technology transfer and payments for the energy transition have been key issues at climate talks in Dubai, where developing countries are urging the developed world to do more. financing to help them go away fossil fuel,

Harjeet Singh of Climate Action Network International says the world needs a two-pronged approach.

“Developed countries will have to reduce their numbers emission “For a net negative,” Singh said. But at the same time, transfer technology and finance to developing countries so that we can really multiply that effort, because that’s where emissions are increasing.”

