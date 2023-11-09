NEF latest: Clinton criticizes Xi’s decision to retain power

(Bloomberg) — Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Chinese President Xi Jinping’s decision to retain power longer than his predecessor’s two terms created problems for the country and relations with the U.S., while Citadel founder Ken Griffin warned America of the danger. Recession discussed at New Economy Forum in Singapore

Most read from Bloomberg

On the first day of the three-day forum, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong expressed optimism about signs of improving US-China relations ahead of the upcoming meeting between President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping. Lee downplayed the possibility of Beijing launching a “D-Day” invasion of Taiwan, while many business and political leaders called for concerted global action in the face of rising economic, environmental and geopolitical risks.

Today the focus will be on potential future shocks from geopolitics, global isolation, climate change and artificial intelligence. Energy-related technologies will also be discussed, and Sergio Ermotti, Chief Executive Officer of UBS Group AG, will speak later today.

Clinton on China, trade talks (11:10 am SGT)

Clinton said the upcoming meeting between President Biden and China’s Xi Jinping is an opportunity to “reset the table.” But he said Xi’s decision to remain in office (ending the tradition of two-term leaders) had created too many challenges for China’s system, visible through economic problems and the removal of top officials. Are.

Following the pandemic and its challenges to supply chains, Clinton said, “economic statecraft” remains important, but it must be different. “We need a new era of realistic trade agreements” that would help small and medium-sized companies, he said.

Leaders need to make a better case for trade agreements, he said, and not “just negotiate behind closed doors.”

Griffin on future challenges (9:55am SGT)

Citadel CEO Griffin warned that the world has fundamentally changed in recent years. “Now we are talking about de-globalization, realigning supply chains,” he said. “Countries are more sensitive to what we want to produce domestically, so we are not exposed to global trade.”

Other challenges include the possibility of higher real and nominal interest rates, with Griffin warning that US government spending is unsustainable, with the country “spending like a drunken sailor.”

He said there is a real risk of a recession next year, calling on the US to get its economic house in order and for officials to take the issue head-on. Even though the country’s job market remains relatively strong, American consumers have a feeling deep down that “something is not quite right,” Griffin said.

Jingtai sees improvement in Chinese stocks (9:15am SGT)

Xingtai Capital Management, which long manages the only China equity fund, expects a short-term correction in the country’s stocks as the market hits “all-time historic lows,” its founder and CEO Michelle Leung said on Bloomberg TV. “All bad news has a price to pay.”

The recovery will be led by the consumer sector, Leung said. He said lower-priced consumer goods like durables, apparel and sportswear are seeing strong earnings momentum, and those stocks in his portfolio saw overall 60% earnings growth in the first half of 2023.

Investors discuss geopolitics (8:54 am SGT)

A panel of investors and executives agreed Thursday that geopolitics is becoming increasingly important when making investment decisions.

“A thousand days ago I didn’t think it was particularly important to have geopolitical experts on my investment staff,” said Mark Wiseman, president of Alberta Investment Management Corp. “Today it may all matter as I try and calculate the risk and return and probabilities.

Follow the Money (8:45am SGT)

Airvolx CEO Jack Zhang says Chinese companies are setting up factories in Mexico. Supply chains are shifting to Southeast Asia, the Middle East and the Americas.

His company has followed the money flow to acquire payments companies in Mexico. Airwallex has also been launched in the Middle East and Latin America. It is investing to set up infrastructure in those areas.

“Geopolitical issues in the past two years have certainly played a very important role in these changes,” Zhang said. He said there had been a “dramatic” turnaround in global money flows over the past two years.

PwC on improved US-China relations (8:00 am SGT)

According to Bob Moritz, chairman of PricewaterhouseCoopers International Ltd., signs of increased cooperation between the world’s two largest economies are having a positive impact on auditing.

“The U.S.-China relationship has really brought it to a level where you have access to information for regulators to inspect,” he told Bloomberg TV on the sidelines of the forum. “This will allow oversight to be carried out, which will reduce stress significantly.”

The US audit watchdog has started auditing some firms after Washington and Beijing struck a deal last year following a long-running dispute over the auditing compliance of US-listed Chinese companies. Officials in China were reluctant to let foreign regulators inspect local accounting firms over national security concerns.

Watch COP for carbon capture (7am SGT)

Industry Capital Partners, the asset manager backed by Norway’s Aker ASA, expects to see more discussion on carbon capture and storage at the upcoming COP28 summit. The CCS technology involves taking CO2 emissions, transporting them to a site – usually an old oil and gas field – and burying them, which “is actually quite a positive development,” managing director Yngve Slingstad said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Wednesday. Said.

Industry capital has targeted wind power and carbon capture as part of a major strategic shift towards renewable energy investments. But Slingstad acknowledged that negotiations over raising capital to finance the energy transition could be difficult. “We’re sitting in a situation where we’ve spent almost a generation discussing whether climate is a big issue or not,” he said.

Tensions are rising over climate change ahead of the COP28 summit to be hosted by the United Arab Emirates from November 30, including over who should pay into the fund to address loss and damage caused by climate change.

The World Must Tread Carefully (Wednesday at 8 p.m. SGT)

Singapore’s Lee said China was not “happy” with its aim to annex self-ruled Taiwan, which it considers its own territory. “They would like Taiwan to be part of ‘one China,’ but they are not sure how to do that,” he said. Unless Beijing is provoked, the world “will wake up one day and find they have decided to launch D-Day.”

In wide-ranging comments, Lee said there is no alternative to a two-state solution to ensure peace between Israelis and Palestinians. A one-state solution would mean that “one side or the other would have to be squeezed out and that is unthinkable.” He spoke amid global concern about civilian deaths in the Israel-Hamas war, which began after Hamas killed more than 1,400 Israelis and took about 240 hostage in a surprise attack. Hamas has been designated a terrorist group by the US and the European Union.

On AI, Li said that more knowledge and experience of the technology is needed. It’s important to understand that “the pitfalls are there so we can make smart decisions about regulating it moving forward,” he said, noting that tech people generally know more about AI than governments.

The New Economy Forum is being organized by Bloomberg Media Group, a division of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com