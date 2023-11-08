NEF latest: China’s Vice President Han, Saudi warn on global risks

(Bloomberg) — Chinese Vice President Han Zheng spoke on the importance of improving ties with the U.S., while Saudi Arabia’s Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih said his country is planning a summit for peace in the Middle East. Because geopolitics dominated the conversation. Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore.

China’s economic prospects and the importance of reducing global tensions were key focal points, with Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan warning that while wars are brewing in the Middle East and Europe, there are also potential flashpoints in Asia.

Other prominent political and business leaders speaking at the three-day forum included Citadel Chief Executive Officer Ken Griffin and Sergio Ermotti, who recently returned as CEO of UBS Group AG. HSBC Holdings Plc CEO Noel Quinn said global efforts to rebuild supply chains could risk more inflation and unrest. Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will speak in the evening.

Singapore sees ‘moment of danger’ (10:05am SGT)

The world is facing a “moment of danger” with the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, as well as “tripwires” that could lead to conflict in Taiwan and the South China Sea, and the same “characters” on either side of those territorial disputes. Is facing. Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said.

“I’m very uneasy,” he said. “I don’t want to be overly concerned, but the last time we had World War I on a global scale was World War I. So this is a moment of danger.”

Balakrishnan also expressed concern over the potential impact on oil prices if the Gaza conflict escalates. “The real issue is that if you get a regional confrontation, and in particular, Iran gets in on the act, I think you can easily imagine the impact that would have on global oil supply and therefore the price. “

Just-in-Time Limit (9:50 AM SGT)

HSBC CEO Quinn, citing geopolitics, said four factors will reshape global supply chains; Post-Covid Resilience; Innovation around technology and energy supply; And the changing nature of China’s economy is moving away from manufacturing and exports toward more domestic-driven consumption.

“You put those four factors together and the world is going to change,” Quinn said. However, the transition to just-in-time supply chain onshoring is going to be hampered by economic realities.

“I don’t think the world can afford much more inflation than rewiring every supply chain,” he said. “I don’t think the world can afford the social unrest, higher interest rates and lower economic growth that this would bring.”

China must do more (9:30 am SGT)

Fred Hu, CEO of Chinese investment firm Primavera Capital, says China should take more measures to combat its economic slowdown. President Xi Jinping’s government has stepped up efforts to help private companies in recent months, vowing to treat them equally with state-owned enterprises or seek more input from entrepreneurs on policy proposals.

“China has done a lot, but it’s not enough,” he said in a Bloomberg TV interview on the sidelines of the forum. “China certainly has a lot more to do to boost consumer and investor confidence,” he said. Beijing’s pledges have rung hollow in many corners of the market, with foreign business groups denouncing “promise fatigue” amid doubts about whether meaningful policy support will be forthcoming.

In a separate TV interview, Yuzo Kano, CEO of Japanese crypto exchange BitFlyer Holdings, called Hong Kong one of the bright spots in digital assets. Asked about potential areas for expansion, he said, “I’m interested in Hong Kong – they’re welcoming to Web3 companies.” The city created a dedicated virtual-asset regulatory framework in the middle of the year, as it tries to restore its luster as a cutting-edge financial hub.

Saudi Arabia on the Middle East crisis (9:15 am SGT)

Saudi Arabia’s al-Falih praised the improvement in US-Chinese relations, but otherwise said the NEF is meeting at a time of heightened crisis this year. He said, Saudi Arabia is saddened on a humanitarian level by the loss of life and property in Gaza and the loss in Israel on October 7.

Al-Falih said, “The Palestinian people have been stripped of their basic rights and their right to statehood and a peaceful existence is incomplete and now is the time to use this terrible situation to bring it to the fore and resolve it ” Saudi Arabia will call the summit aimed at a peaceful resolution of the conflict, and said that normalization of relations with Israel “depends on the path to a peaceful resolution of the Palestinian question.”

Gaza-based Islamist group Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organization by the US and EU, attacked Israel in early October, killing more than 1,400 Israelis and taking about 240 hostages, leading to The latest fight has begun. The resulting war has raised widespread concerns about civilian casualties.

China vows to continue opening-up (8:50am SGT)

Vice President Han, speaking days before US President Joe Biden is expected to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping for key talks on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco, said recent high-level meetings between the two countries Has raised expectations. International community for better relations.

Han warned against protectionism and “de-risking” trends. Han said that the world is big enough for the two countries to come together. He stressed that China is committed to opening-up and is both a supporter and beneficiary of globalization.

China’s economy is recovering overall, but Han said the global economic recovery lacks momentum.

Templeton on China (8:15 am SGT)

A possible upcoming meeting between the leaders of the US and China next week could provide an opportunity for weaker Chinese stocks to gain, according to the chief investment officer of Templeton Global Equity Investments.

“In a very short period of time in China, we could be the catalyst for a potentially upcoming meeting between President Biden and President Xi — with a little luck that will take place in San Francisco next week,” Manraj Sekhon said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. ” Edge of NEF. “This could provide a temporary base for China equities.”

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and her Chinese counterpart will hold two days of talks in San Francisco this week, a step toward more normalized relations ahead of a long-awaited meeting between the leaders of the world’s two largest economies.

The NEF will also have a wide-ranging discussion about climate change, with participation from US Presidential Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry as well as representatives from insurers and at-risk countries such as the Maldives.

Tensions over climate change are rising ahead of the COP28 summit, to be hosted by the United Arab Emirates from November 30, over emissions from developing countries and who should pay into a fund to address the losses and damages caused by climate change. But there is a possibility of conflict.

The New Economy Forum is being organized by Bloomberg Media Group, a division of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.

