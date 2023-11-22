VANCOUVER, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global needle market The size was US$6.91 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Key drivers include the increasing number of hospitals and clinics in emerging countries, the rise in chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, and advances in health care systems. The market is witnessing a rise in demand for various needle products that cater to diverse medical needs such as blood collection, dental procedures and surgical interventions.

The expansion of the health care sector, both public and private, is the primary driver of market growth, especially in developing countries. The prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer and circulatory conditions, underpins the demand for needles. The World Health Organization reports approximately 24 million global deaths annually due to chronic diseases, raising awareness of the risks of retractable needles. Additionally, the increasing use of syringes globally contributes to the growth of the market. Traditional needle-based methods face challenges with the increasing use of needle-free technologies. Regulatory standards, compliance requirements, high production costs and environmental sustainability concerns related to needle disposal are factors potentially restraining market revenue growth.

Technological advances have led to the creation of safer, more effective needle products. Safety-engineered devices, such as safety syringes, are intended to prevent needlestick injuries, increase the safety of medical personnel, and increase demand for syringes. Pen needles dominate the market due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes. The International Diabetes Federation reports a significant increase in diabetes cases, with pen needles being preferred for insulin administration due to their convenience.

Suture needles are expected to experience moderate growth due to the increasing need for minimally invasive surgical techniques. Safety needles are expected to increase rapidly due to increasing awareness of needle stick injuries and legislative efforts promoting their use. Traditional needles, particularly bevel needles, maintain a large market share due to their widespread use and surgeon familiarity. Hypodermic needles have a significant market share, driven by their versatile applications in various medical procedures. Intravenous needles are expected to see the fastest growth, supported by the increasing number of healthcare providers relying on these devices for safe and effective patient care.

North America is leading the market due to high rates of cardiovascular diseases, critical illnesses and surgical procedures. Department of Defense contracts for safety needles and syringes further highlight the region’s commitment to health care safety.

Europe is expected to witness the fastest revenue growth due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and favorable reimbursement policies. Developments in the German health care system contribute to better access to treatments.

The Asia Pacific market is poised for significant growth, which is attributed to rising chronic diseases, advanced medical technologies, and aging population. Japan is expected to lead the APAC market, benefiting from low production costs and strong healthcare industry.

The global needle market is flourishing due to expansion of healthcare facilities, technological advancements and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. The future growth of the market is anticipated, especially in regions such as Europe and Asia Pacific, where healthcare growth and rising awareness are contributing factors.

Needles Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global needle market is quite fragmented and several large and medium-sized players account for the majority of the market revenue. Key players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing and introducing more effective needle market solutions.

Some of the key players included in the global needle market report are:

Medtronic

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Boston Scientific Corporation

Illumina, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Qiagen

Abcam Plc

Merck Kaga

Promega Corporation

siemens

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Becton, Dickinson & Company (BD)

striker

Smiths Medical

Hilgenberg

Ethicon

hamilton company

Terumo Corporation

needle latest industry news

On October 5, 2020, Credence MedSystems partnered with SCHOTT AG to apply Credence Companion technology to SCHOTT’s pre-fillable SyriQ glass and SCHOTT TOPPAC polymer syringe system.

needle market segment analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has broken down global needle market On the basis of product, type, application, delivery mode, material, end-use and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; 2019-2032) sewing needle blood collection needle ophthalmic needle dental needles snuff needles pen needles standard needle safety needle biopsy and aspiration needle core biopsy needle vacuum-assisted biopsy needle Other

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; 2019-2032) traditional needle bevel needle blunt filler needles ventilated needles filter needles safety needle active needles idle needle

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; 2019-2032) clinical applications medical applications

Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; 2019-2032) hypodermic needles intravenous needles intramuscular needle intraperitoneal needles

Materials Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; 2019-2032) stainless steel needle plastic needle glass needles sideways glances

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; 2019-2032) hospital diagnostic center home health care Other

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; 2019–2032) North America We Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy spain benelux Russia rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America brazil rest of latam Middle East and Africa Saudi Arab United Arab Emirates South Africa turkey Rest of the Middle East and Africa



