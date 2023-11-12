WILMINGTON, Delaware, November 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allied Market Research published a report, “Needle Coke Market by Type (Petroleum Based, Coal Based), by Application (Graphite Electrode, Lithium-Ion Battery, Special Carbon Materials, Rubber Compounds, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031“. According to the report, Global Sui Kok Market Revenue of $5.7 billion is expected to be collected by 2031. The market was valued at $2.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the period 2022-2031.

prime development Ddeterminer

The growth of the global needle coke market is attributed to the increasing popularity of super premium grade needle coke across various sectors due to its excellent properties and chemical composition. However, high cost of production of needle coke may restrain the market growth. However, technological advancements in needle coke production are expected to create tremendous investment opportunities in the market.

Download sample pages of a research overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17830

petroleum based segment be most profitable

Based on type, the petroleum-based segment accounted for the highest market in 2021 with almost two-thirds of the total revenue. The same segment is also projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. The increasing expansion of cement and power generation industries is projected to drive the market growth.

graphite electrodes fracture Be one of the most valuable by 2031

Based on application, the graphite electrodes segment had the largest market share with approximately four-fifths of the total market revenue. It is anticipated that the widespread use of graphite electrodes in the production of steel and other non-ferrous metals will play a major role in the growth of this segment. On the other hand, the lithium-ion battery segment is likely to have the highest CAGR of 11.1% during the analysis time frame. The increasing use of needle coke as lithium-ion batteries in various consumer electronics products may help in market expansion.

Get the full report (200 Pages with insights, charts, tables and figures PDF) @ https://bit.ly/49tqQbQ

Asia Pacific make Offer Very profitable opportunity

According to the area, Asia Pacific sui coke market originated highest revenue With about three-fifths of the total share in 2021. The same sector is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during the period 2022-2031. The market is expected to grow further due to increasing scope of graphite electrode manufacturing due to increasing demand for electric vehicles.

Major companies in the industry

Essar Oil Limited

Nippon Steel Corporation

Reliance Industries

HEG Limited

petroleum coke industry

Shell Global

Indian Oil Corporation

Sumitomo Corporation

Tokai Carbon Company Limited

Asbury Carbons Inc.

Graphtec International Limited

Baosteel Group

Mott Corporation

philips 66

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

The report also studies the key players in the industry along with the various strategies adopted by them, such as collaborations and partnerships, and also depicts the competitive landscape of the market.

Want access to statistical data and graphs, strategies of major players: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/needle-coke-market/purchase-options

about us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides unmatched quality to global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses.market research report” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR aims to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization towards providing high quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relationships with various companies and this helps us to mine the market data which helps us to prepare accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecast. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top executives of leading companies in the respective domain. Our secondary data procurement methodology involves intensive online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

contact:

david corea

United States of america

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Centre,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

International: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Affiliate Market Research Blog:

Blog: https://www.newsguards.com/

Follow us Facebook , Linkedin , youtube ,

Source: www.globenewswire.com