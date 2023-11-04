Mint, a free, wildly popular personal finance app, is shutting down, its parent company Intuit announced this week.

Mint is known for its features that help users create their budgets, including tracking expenses, setting specific savings goals, and portfolio tracking. It also reminds users when the bill is due to be paid.

Intuit aims to bring Mint users to Credit Karma, which the company acquired in 2020. Intuit plans to phase out Mint by January 1.

Intuit said in a statement, “We know that the most active minters use Mint to monitor their cash flow and track their spending, and Credit Karma not only offers these capabilities, but we also integrate them with your “Being able to take things even further for members.” Tuesday

Although Credit Karma offers a similar service and is also a free app, some users are concerned about the change. Credit Karma doesn’t match Mint’s exact features, such as its popular budget tracker that allows users to set monthly category-specific budgets. It is unclear whether Credit Karma will develop a comparable replacement.

For Mint loyalists looking for a new budgeting app, here are some other suggestions:

1. Simplification

Simplify users can sync their bank accounts, credit cards, investment accounts and loans in one place for a comprehensive picture of their finances. The interface is especially useful for people who have multiple investment accounts — 401(k), IRA, and brokerage — because the app displays the user’s complete balances across all accounts.

At a more detailed level, the app’s personalized spending plan shows users how much they have left to spend each month after accounting for savings goals and necessary expenses. This figure is being continuously updated in dollar terms.

Pricing: After a free trial, $5.99 per month or $35.88 annually.

2. PocketGuard

PocketGuard allows users to create monthly spending limits in the app and uses a simple pie-chart visual to show users which expenses dominate their budget. The app also has an Insights tool to uncover users’ spending habits. The findings are expected to highlight areas for spending cuts.

Another popular feature: PocketGuard can help users negotiate recurring monthly bills like cellphone charges. There are no additional charges for the service unless the bill is reduced.

Pricing: Four options – Free version; $7.99 per month; $34.99 annually; $79.99 for lifetime.

3. You Need a Budget (YNAB)

This app is for people who thrive under strict instructions. YNAB users assign a spending (or saving) category for each dollar in their bank account at the beginning of every month.

The app prevents users from budgeting dollars they don’t have yet (for example, when waiting for payday), instead allowing users to pay bills when they’re due in their bank accounts. Forces to allocate already existing amount. And account balances, monthly bills and loans are displayed on a dashboard for straightforward tracking.

Pricing: After a free trial, $14.99 per month or $99 annually.

4. Good budget

Users may be attracted to GoodBudget for household expense management or saving for large purchases. The app uses the “envelope system”, in which users divide their monthly income into spending categories, also known as envelopes. Each expense must be taken out of its designated envelope – no double dipping.

The app is highly rated by couples and families sharing a budget, as users can coordinate with others. But it doesn’t sync with users’ bank accounts, so account balances, as well as debts and income, must be added manually.

Pricing: Three options – Free version; $8 per month; $70 annually.

Source: www.bing.com