Need a great robot vacuum and mop after Thanksgiving? Get one for $650 on Black Friday

What is a Black Friday deal?

Amazon has dropped the price of the AI-powered Eufy X9 Pro robot vacuum and mop to just $650 as part of its Black Friday deals.

Why is this deal ZDNET-recommended?

Eufy Clean It also uses some AI navigation features to navigate your home.

Initially, I was less excited about trying out another robot mop vacuum (I recently tested a similar one), but once I saw the Eufy X9 Pro in action on my home’s floors, So I changed my mind.

Eufy Clean X9 Pro Cleanerbot

This is the perfect robot vacuum and mop for homes with hard floors, even if there are carpets and rugs in between.

The CleanerBot really lives up to its name, outperforming my old Roborock and Yedi MopStation Pro at vacuum and mop tasks. The suction power, 5,500pa at maximum capacity, is outstanding. And the main brush is bristle-less, made of silicone wedges that are equally effective in cleaning floors.

In my limited experience (as I’ve only tested this model for a week), the primary silicone brush makes the X9 Pro less likely to get tangled, as it’s easier to scoop out debris than clean it.

The mopping function on the Eufy X9 Pro Cleanerbot is one of the two features that impressed me the most.

Another excellent feature, and probably my favorite, is the use of AI for navigation, obstacle avoidance, and mapping. The CleanerBot has time-of-flight sensors and an AI camera system, called AI C, that helps detect and avoid objects so the vacuum doesn’t suck up your kids’ socks or stuffed animals.

It also uses iPath laser navigation to create maps of your home, separate rooms by color in the Eufy Clean app and even show you the obstacles the robot has detected in each There are pies in the room. When you review the map after cleaning, you will find things like electrical wires, shoes, and trash cans marked on the map.

Eufy isn’t the first company to use this technology for obstacle avoidance and mapping, but it’s a great feature. I hate to pick up every piece of paper my kids dropped before I start cleaning—but the robot vacuum gets stuck on an electrical cord somewhere.

The Eufy Clean app lets you customize settings for charging, cleaning intensity, volume, and more. And it also enables you to select from the rooms the robot automatically creates on the map so you can send it to clean just that area, such as a muddy entrance. You can choose to clear areas as small as 1.6 feet by 1.6 feet on the map in case of a spill.

In addition to the AI ​​C camera set, the CleanerBot has a sensor to detect floor types if you’re running the X9 Pro in vacuum and mopping mode and it reaches carpet or rugs. Once the robot detects rugs or carpet, it lifts the mop pads to keep them off the mat and vacuums only the soft surface.

Here’s another thing I was glad to see: The X9 dutifully returns to its station to wash the mop pad instead of waiting until time is up for cleaning. I don’t want to see my robot mop dragging around a dry, dirty mopping pad a few minutes after it comes back to refresh, but I didn’t find this to be a problem with the X9.

The Eufy Clean In which some carpets or carpets are mixed. ,

It does not have a self-emptying dustbin, and the dustbin has to be emptied manually after each cleaning as it is quite small. Still, the mopping convenience and suction power are impressive, especially because the mop can pick up stains and dirt left behind by my Yedi MopStation Pro.

